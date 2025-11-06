Remembers Group Launches Ghana Memorial to Keep Ghanaian Memories Alive

International memorialization company, Remembers Group, has announced the launch of Ghana Memorial, a new digital obituary platform designed to provide families with a lasting and dignified way to honour their loved ones.

Accessible through GhanaMemorialProducts.com and GhanaRemembers.com, the platform offers a complete digital tribute experience that thoughtfully merges Ghanaian cultural traditions with modern technology.

Through Ghana Memorial, families can create memorial pages featuring an online condolence book, funeral programme, and donation link. They can also include photos, life milestones, livestream details, and even GPS grave coordinates to help relatives and friends connect from anywhere in the world.

Africa Director of the Remembers Group, Ismail Akwei, said the platform seeks to address the limitations of traditional funeral posters and social media tributes, which often fade or disappear over time. Unlike these methods, Ghana Memorial provides a permanent, mobile-friendly, and globally accessible space that allows relatives both home and abroad to participate in preserving memories, he added.

With over a hundred users currently, the platform incorporates features that reflect Ghanaian funeral customs, including pre- and post-funeral details, livestreaming options, QR codes for posters and tombstones, and privacy controls that allow families to choose between public and private memorials. Each memorial remains editable, giving families the flexibility to update details over time.

Ghana Memorial is available in both free and paid plans, with a one-time “Forever” option that ensures permanent access. Paid versions are ad-free and include a personalized web link. Families can create a basic memorial page in less than 30 minutes by uploading a photo and essential details.

According to Remembers Group, the platform carries the tagline, “We Shall Never Forget,” highlighting its goal to keep love and remembrance alive in meaningful ways.