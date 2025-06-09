Rema Honors D’banj as Afrobeats Pioneer at O2

Nigerian star Rema paused his sold-out performance at London’s O2 Arena to deliver a heartfelt tribute to Afrobeats pioneer D’banj.

Before thousands of fans, Rema acknowledged D’banj’s foundational role in bringing the genre to international stages.

“You were one of the first ones to bring Afrobeats to the UK. You and Don Jazzy held it down.

Y’all opened that door,” Rema stated, expressing profound gratitude during the electrifying concert. “I appreciate you for life.

I love you from the bottom of my heart. If you never existed, I would have never existed.” The declaration came as D’banj joined him on stage, met by a roaring ovation from the audience.

The moment symbolised a powerful generational acknowledgment within Afrobeats, highlighting how contemporary artists stand on the shoulders of pioneers.

D’banj, born Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, emerged in the mid 2000s as a defining figure in African music. With hits including “Why Me”, “Fall in Love”, and the global phenomenon “Oliver Twist”, he transcended Nigerian airwaves to position Afrobeats as a worldwide force.

As co founder of Mo’ Hits Records with producer Don Jazzy, D’banj shaped a musical era. His signature charismatic, humorous, and infectious style captivated audiences across continents, directly inspiring artists like Rema to pursue global ambitions.

D’banj’s landmark 2011 signing with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label marked one of the first major international deals for a Nigerian artist.

Industry observers note this pivotal move helped create pathways for subsequent Afrobeats stars, including Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Rema himself, to achieve mainstream international success. Rema’s O2 Arena headline performance, a significant milestone for the genre, underscores the enduring legacy of those early breakthroughs.