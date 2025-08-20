Religious Leader Condemns Rampant Illegal Mining in Ghana

The alarming rise in illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as Galamsey, continues to cast a dark shadow over Ghana’s growth and development.

Beyond degrading the environment, this menace threatens water bodies, farmlands, and the livelihoods of countless communities. Concerned by the devastating impact of this practice, religious leaders have begun to add their voices to the national outcry.

On Tuesday, 19th August, at the premises of Heaven Nti Church (HNC), the Founder and General Overseer, widely known as the Voice of Prophet, delivered a passionate address to the Ghanaian populace. He called on citizens, especially the youth, to desist from illegal mining and align themselves with the rules and directives of the President of Ghana aimed at curbing the menace.

“Galamsey is not only destroying our land but also our future. The time has come for us, as a people, to put the nation above personal gain and heed the call to protect our God-given resources,” he declared.

Voice of Prophet emphasized that true wealth does not come from unlawful exploitation of the earth but from divine favor, hard work, and sustainable practices that secure the future for generations yet unborn. He reminded Ghanaians that obedience to leadership and national laws is a responsibility that aligns with God’s will for peace and prosperity.

Offering a message of hope, he assured the nation that Ghana and Africa as a whole will not be abandoned to destruction.

“A new dawn is coming. I will rule Ghana as a Nation Prophet. God will restore the land, strengthen the people, and secure the destiny of Ghana. If we stand united and faithful, the blessings of progress and stability will overflow across the continent,” he proclaimed

Voice of Prophet’s message comes at a critical time when government agencies, civil society organizations, and international partners are intensifying efforts to eradicate illegal mining and promote sustainable development.

His call serves as a reminder that the fight against Galamsey is not only a political or environmental battle but also a moral and spiritual responsibility for every Ghanaian.