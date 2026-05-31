Relegated Nations FC Win First FA Cup Title

Nations FC won the MTN FA Cup for the first time on Sunday, beating Dreams FC 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Legon’s University of Ghana Stadium.

The triumph secures Nations FC a place in next season’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup, a striking reward in a campaign that also ended with relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

Victory made the Abrankese based club the first side in 34 years to win the FA Cup after dropping out of the top flight, matching a feat last achieved by Voradep in 1992.

Joseph Effah headed Nations FC in front in the 31st minute, rising to meet a long throw that caused panic in the Dreams defence. Abdul Razak Salifu levelled before the break, powering home a header to finish a flowing move and keep himself among the competition’s leading scorers.

Neither side could force a winner across the second half and extra time, sending the final to penalties. Nations FC kept their composure from the spot to seal the 5-4 shootout win, sparking wild celebrations as the club lifted the trophy for the first time.

For Dreams FC, the result denied them a second title after their maiden success in 2023. The Believers had entered as favourites following a top four league finish.

Nations FC now turn toward a continental debut next season while chasing an immediate return to the Ghana Premier League.