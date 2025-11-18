Relative Accuses Daddy Lumba of Mistreating Wife Akosua Serwaa

A relative of Akosua Serwaa, the legally recognized wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has publicly disclosed that the musician mistreated his spouse throughout their marriage, forcing the family to remain silent to avoid public drama. Adjoa Adiyiah made the revelation on November 17, 2025, amid ongoing legal battles over the musician’s funeral arrangements and widowhood rites.

Adjoa Adiyiah stated that the family decided to let the matter rest because they did not want drama, but were compelled to support Akosua Serwaa’s court action after the family head and Odo Broni, another woman claiming to be Daddy Lumba’s wife, wrote a letter to her. The relative emphasized that Akosua Serwaa never intended to pursue litigation until the actions of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu Banahene and what she described as greed on his part forced the issue.

Adjoa Adiyiah also revealed that Akosua Serwaa had considered taking custody of some of Daddy Lumba’s children, noting that they were many. This statement adds another layer to the complex family dynamics that have emerged following the musician’s death on July 26, 2025.

The allegations come as the Kumasi High Court continues hearing a case in which Akosua Serwaa seeks judicial recognition as the only surviving spouse entitled to perform widowhood rites at her husband’s funeral. The German Embassy confirmed in October 2025 that Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa were legally married under German civil law on December 23, 2004, in Bornheim, Germany, and that no divorce proceedings had been recorded prior to his passing.

The legal dispute erupted after Akosua Serwaa alleged that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu Fosu informed her she would not be allowed to perform the widowhood rites traditionally reserved for the legal spouse. She further claimed that following Daddy Lumba’s death, Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, emerged claiming to have been married to the late singer and to have had children with him.

At a meeting held on October 24, 2025, at Asawasehenefie in Kumasi and chaired by Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie, Nkosuohene for Asanteman, neither Odo Broni’s lawyer nor Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu could present any evidence or marriage certificate to substantiate her claim. The traditional authority ruled that in the absence of legal proof, Akosua Serwaa remains the only recognized and lawful widow, though the final determination rests with the court.

Odo Broni has since filed a counterclaim seeking a judicial declaration that Daddy Lumba had divorced Akosua Serwaa before his passing and requesting the court to recognize her as the late musician’s lawful wife. Her lawyer William Kusi explained that the counterclaim and accompanying defense were filed at the Kumasi High Court.

On October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa’s injunction application that sought to halt the burial and funeral proceedings, allowing the family head to proceed with funeral arrangements scheduled for December 6, 2025, at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. However, the substantive case regarding who holds rightful widowhood status continues.

On November 17, 2025, the court admitted into evidence a controversial video clip in which the late Daddy Lumba appeared to discuss how his first love, Theresah Abresseh, performed in-law rites at his mother’s funeral. Defense lawyers argued during cross examination that since Akosua Serwaa bore the name Akosua Serwaa Schindler before her marriage, different from her original name at birth, questions arose about the marriage certificate’s validity.

Tensions escalated further on November 18, 2025, when a man described as Odo Broni’s father allegedly attacked supporters of Akosua Serwaa at the Kumasi High Court. Videos circulating online show the confrontation occurred after he reportedly heard unsavory remarks about his daughter from Akosua Serwaa’s supporters.

Adjoa Adiyiah’s public disclosure about alleged mistreatment adds emotional weight to what has become one of Ghana’s most publicized family disputes. The statement suggests that Akosua Serwaa’s decision to pursue legal action stemmed not only from exclusion from funeral arrangements but also from longstanding grievances about her treatment during the marriage.

Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba’s sister Ernestina Fosu have also demanded an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, citing inconsistencies in different accounts. They submitted relevant documents to German authorities and appealed for a thorough, transparent inquiry to determine the exact cause of death.

The case has captivated public attention as it touches on complex issues of marriage validity, traditional versus statutory law, funeral rites, and family responsibilities. With the court expected to deliver its final judgment on November 25, 2025, many observers await resolution of who will be legally recognized as Daddy Lumba’s widow and entitled to perform the traditional widowhood rites.

The musician, born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, died at age 60 at Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, after reportedly receiving treatment following a period of ill health. His death has revealed deep divisions within his family and raised questions about the complexities of polygamous arrangements, even when only one marriage carries legal recognition.