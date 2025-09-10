Rektron Proposes US$150 Million Rescue for AT Ghana

Canadian firm reaffirms acquisition plan for debt-laden telecom operator after government engages KPMG as transaction advisor.

Canadian multinational Rektron Group Incorporated has reaffirmed its $150 million proposal to acquire a 60 percent controlling stake in struggling state-owned telecom operator AT Ghana, as the government seeks strategic options to address the company’s mounting financial crisis.

Rektron Chief Executive Officer Atanas Kolarov announced the group’s comprehensive rescue plan follows KPMG’s appointment as transaction advisor to guide the government on AT Ghana’s future amid debts exceeding $150 million and service disruption threats.

The proposed capital injection comprises cash, credit lines, and guarantees designed to provide immediate financial stability, according to Rektron statements issued Tuesday. The company has initiated negotiations with AT Ghana’s creditors to secure restructuring agreements.

AT Ghana recorded losses exceeding $10 million in the first eight months of 2025, adding to cumulative losses of GH¢2.7 billion over five years. The company’s three million subscribers faced service disruptions after tower company ATC Ghana began disconnecting power over unpaid debts.

The acquisition proposal builds on a May 21, 2025 memorandum of understanding between Rektron, the Government of Ghana, and local partner Afritel Ghana Limited. Kolarov emphasized the plan underwent independent validation by KPMG to confirm its strategic viability.

Rektron has pledged to retain all AT Ghana employees while expanding operations through partnerships with local firms Afritel Ghana Limited and K-NET Ghana. The company plans infrastructure upgrades through alliances with global technology vendors to improve service quality and expand coverage to underserved areas.

The rescue proposal emerges as Ghana’s telecommunications sector faces consolidation pressures. The government appointed KPMG as transaction advisor to evaluate strategic options for AT Ghana, including potential mergers or acquisitions to address the company’s financial distress.

Communications Minister Sam George disclosed that AT Ghana’s losses exceeded $10 million in the first eight months of 2025, highlighting the urgency of finding strategic solutions for the state-owned operator competing against MTN and Vodafone.

Rektron positions itself as offering global capital and expertise combined with local market knowledge through its partnerships. The Canadian company operates in energy and infrastructure sectors but views the AT Ghana acquisition as strategic diversification into African telecommunications.

The proposal includes plans to reduce data costs, increase internet speeds, and expand coverage across Ghana, aligning with the country’s digital transformation objectives. Rektron emphasized its commitment to maintaining AT Ghana’s workforce while creating additional employment opportunities.

Independent validation by KPMG distinguishes Rektron’s proposal from competing alternatives, according to company statements. The firm argued that alternative approaches involving integration with other operators could create implementation challenges and operational inefficiencies.

AT Ghana’s financial crisis intensified after ATC Ghana began disconnecting power to radio access sites on September 1, 2025, threatening widespread service disruptions for millions of subscribers. The National Communications Authority intervened by directing emergency roaming agreements with Telecel.

The government’s engagement of KPMG as transaction advisor signals serious consideration of strategic options for AT Ghana, including potential privatization or partnership arrangements. Previous government statements indicated AT Ghana’s total debts could exceed $200 million.

Rektron’s acquisition timeline depends on government approval and regulatory clearances. The company expressed readiness to proceed with implementation once authorities provide direction on the proposal’s merit for further discussions.

The telecommunications sector’s competitive dynamics favor operators with adequate capital for network investments and service improvements. AT Ghana’s struggles reflect broader challenges facing smaller operators competing against well-capitalized international rivals in Ghana’s liberalized market.

Success of Rektron’s rescue plan could preserve employment for AT Ghana’s workforce while maintaining competitive alternatives for consumers. The acquisition would represent significant foreign direct investment in Ghana’s telecommunications infrastructure at a critical juncture for the sector.