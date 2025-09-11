Rektron Board Halts AT Ghana Acquisition Pursuit

Canadian multinational Rektron Group Incorporated has withdrawn from pursuing its $150 million acquisition of AT Ghana after the company’s board directed management to cease negotiations, hours after submitting proof of funds to KPMG.

“I have been told by my Board not to chase/pursue it,” Rektron Co-Founder Sanjeev Tolia told Techfocus24, marking an abrupt end to months of negotiations for a 60% stake in the struggling telecommunications company.

The withdrawal comes immediately after Rektron submitted documentation to KPMG proving its ability to finance the acquisition. KPMG serves as both transaction advisor for the proposed AT Ghana-Telecel merger and the firm conducting due diligence on Rektron’s offer, creating what some observers view as a potential conflict of interest.

Rektron had previously expressed concerns about “possible sabotage” of its bid following government announcements about merging AT Ghana with Telecel Ghana, despite commissioning KPMG to evaluate the Canadian company’s proposal. The timing of the merger announcement raised questions about the government’s commitment to considering alternative solutions.

Tolia indicated that KPMG had completed its due diligence process and was awaiting only the proof of funds submission when the board decision was made. The company maintains it could still re-engage if approached promptly by the Ghanaian government.

“We simply wanted to reaffirm our interest but we were clear that we will not obstruct the AT Ghana/Telecel merger,” Tolia stated. “If the government approaches us soon, we will engage but if it drags on we wish them well and we will move on.”

Despite the board’s directive, Rektron has formally written to Communications Minister Sam George to reaffirm its interest, suggesting the door remains partially open for renewed discussions.

The Canadian company’s $150 million offer has faced criticism from industry observers who note that AT Ghana’s current debt exceeds $180 million. The telecommunications company reported losses of more than $10 million in the first eight months of 2025, while Minister George has stated the company requires approximately $600 million in capital injection to return to financial stability.

Tolia defended Rektron’s financial proposal, arguing that the $600 million figure would not be required upfront but could be deployed over three to four years as the business scales. As a publicly listed company, Rektron maintains it can access global capital markets to raise substantially more than $600 million if justified by business needs.

The Rektron proposal included plans beyond debt clearance, encompassing network modernization, new billing systems, and aggressive marketing to rebrand AT Ghana. The company projected AT Ghana would be ready for 4G launch within 18-24 months, with a clear pathway to 5G following spectrum allocation.

Rektron signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Ghana on May 21, 2025, regarding the acquisition, which envisioned bringing well-resourced strategic partnership with both funding and technical expertise to the telecommunications sector.

The withdrawal leaves AT Ghana’s future increasingly dependent on the proposed merger with Telecel Ghana, which faces its own challenges including payment disputes and regulatory hurdles. Recent parliamentary intervention by the Mpraeso MP calling for the government to pause the AT-Telecel merger and consider Rektron’s offer highlights continued political debate over the best path forward.

Tolia characterized Rektron as “seasoned” in dealing with government complexities but expressed frustration with the Communications Ministry’s handling of the matter. The company emphasized it remains interested but “not desperate” and has no intention of becoming embroiled in long-term litigation.

The Rektron withdrawal reduces options for AT Ghana’s restructuring at a critical time when the company continues hemorrhaging money and subscribers. The government now faces the challenge of executing the AT-Telecel merger amid operational and financial difficulties at both companies.

For Ghana’s telecommunications sector, the development represents a missed opportunity to inject fresh capital and expertise while raising questions about the country’s ability to attract and retain foreign investment in strategic sectors.