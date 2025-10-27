REJOINDER: McDan Refutes MASLOC CEO’s Allegation — Demands Immediate Retraction and Proof

The attention of Dr. Daniel McKorley, Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, has been drawn to a publication circulating in sections of the media in which the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Ms. Abigail Akwambea Elorm Mensah, is reported to have mentioned his name among individuals who allegedly defaulted on MASLOC loans.

Dr. McKorley categorically and emphatically denies ever applying for, receiving, or defaulting on any loan facility from MASLOC at any point in time. The said allegation is completely false, baseless, and malicious, calculated to tarnish his hard-earned reputation as a respected entrepreneur and philanthropist who has contributed immensely to national development.

For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. McKorley has never had any financial dealings with MASLOC, either personally or through any of his companies. He therefore challenges Ms. Abigail Mensah and the management of MASLOC to produce verifiable documentary evidence to substantiate their claim that he took and defaulted on a loan from the Centre.

Dr. McKorley finds it unfortunate and reckless that a public officer of such standing would publicly make such serious allegations without due diligence or evidence. Such conduct not only undermines the credibility of MASLOC but also unfairly impugns the integrity of private citizens who have built their success through hard work and enterprise.

In light of the foregoing, Dr. McKorley hereby demands an immediate retraction and public apology from Ms. Abigail Akwambea Elorm Mensah and the management of MASLOC within seventy-two (72) hours. Failure to do so will leave him with no option but to seek legal redress to protect his name and business reputation.

Dr. McKorley remains committed to supporting entrepreneurship and youth empowerment initiatives across the country through legitimate and transparent means, and he reiterates his unwavering dedication to ethical business practices.