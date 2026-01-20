Regulator Defends Petroleum Price Floor Against Scrapping Calls

The National Petroleum Authority is resisting pressure to remove the controversial price floor policy introduced two years ago, warning that scrapping the measure could destabilize Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector and ultimately harm consumers despite short term price relief.

Abass Ibrahim Tasunti, Director of Economic Regulation and Planning at the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), explained that price regulation was introduced in July 2015 to bring sanity and sustainability into a fiercely competitive downstream market where some oil marketing companies were selling fuel below cost simply to outdo competitors.

Speaking in an interview with The High Street Journal, Tasunti noted that a multi stakeholder review introducing the price floor policy approximately two years ago as part of price regulation revealed troubling practices justifying why the policy was needed. Chief among them was widespread price undercutting where some oil marketing companies sold fuel below cost.

He noted that such undercutting is often driven by intense competition, but without safeguards, it can quickly turn destructive. When companies cannot cover their costs, they struggle to maintain operations, pay suppliers, or invest in infrastructure, potentially leading to fuel shortages and supply disruptions that could threaten sector sustainability.

“During this review process, one of the issues that came up strongly was the fact that there was a big price undercutting in the industry, and we see that there were issues about companies selling below cost, and even if an industry is facing this, it’s affecting the sustainability of the industry,” Tasunti explained. “So this sometimes arises when there’s fierce competition in the industry, and when this happens, it can lead to other challenges that will threaten the supply of petroleum products.”

The NPA’s role, Tasunti stressed, is to strike a delicate balance ensuring consumers are not overcharged and receive value for money while protecting petroleum service providers so they remain viable and able to keep fuel flowing across the country.

He explained that the price floor is not designed to guarantee profits or stifle competition but to prevent a race to the bottom that could wipe out players and destabilize the market. By setting a minimum price, the policy discourages reckless pricing while still allowing competition through service quality, efficiency, and innovation.

“As a regulator, we are mandated to protect both the consumer and the petroleum service provider,” Tasunti insisted. “So while we are ensuring that consumers get value for money, they are paying the right price for the right product, we also have to ensure that the industry is protected to continue supplying the products for consumers to have access to them.”

The NPA position follows renewed pressure from industry players calling for price floor removal. Philip Tieku, Chief Executive Officer of Star Oil, has argued that scrapping the policy would allow prices to fall further given current market conditions, maintaining that consumers are being denied opportunities to enjoy lower fuel prices at pumps because of the policy.

Duncan Amoah, Executive Director of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), has also joined the call, insisting that removing the price floor is necessary to ensure consumers benefit from recent market developments. He argues that NPA actions stifle competition and constitute market interference that prevents the full transmission of falling international oil prices to local consumers.

Star Oil suggested it could sell petrol at 9.50 cedis per liter during off peak night hours if the price floor regime were removed, triggering intense public debate particularly on social media platforms. The company currently sells petrol at 9.97 cedis per liter and diesel at 10.97 cedis per liter following recent price reductions.

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has defended the NPA price floor policy, describing it as a vital safeguard for fair competition and long term stability of Ghana’s deregulated petroleum market. The Institute cautioned against reducing a technically complex policy issue to simplistic claims driven by public attention seeking.

According to IES, Ghana’s downstream petroleum market is highly sensitive to global oil prices and exchange rate movements, making it both capital intensive and risky. The organization stressed that the price floor was introduced to stabilize competition, not to fix prices.

“The NPA price floor was introduced as a competition stabilizing mechanism, not as a price fixing tool,” the IES statement said. According to the Institute, the policy plays several critical roles including preventing predatory pricing by dominant firms, protecting smaller and emerging oil marketing companies, and ensuring a healthy and competitive market.

IES noted the price floor helps guarantee supply continuity particularly during periods of tight margins or market stress while promoting long term consumer welfare rather than short term price reductions that could lead to market concentration and higher prices in the future.

Recent data from the NPA confirms a major shift in Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector. According to the 2025 third quarter NPA Statistical Bulletin, Star Oil Limited recorded 157,886 metric tonnes of total petroleum product sales representing 10.42 percent market share, narrowly surpassing GOIL Public Limited Company (PLC) which posted 153,767 units equaling 10.15 percent.

This achievement underscores Star Oil’s operational strength and growth trajectory. However, this success story adds critical context to the company’s call for price floor removal. The top 20 oil marketing companies (OMCs) account for 71.3 percent of total market volumes while nearly 29 percent remains distributed among smaller operators numbering almost 200, indicating a still competitive and diversified market that has flourished under regulatory safeguards.

When the price floor was instituted, Star Oil was not the dominant player it is today. The absence of a price floor would have exposed weaker players to predatory pricing by larger competitors seeking to capture market share through below cost pricing strategies.

The NPA price floor, calibrated to reflect reasonable distribution costs, import parity, and sustainable margins, prevented destructive undercutting that could drive firms out of business and erode market competition. Eliminating the price floor now would undermine the very conditions that allowed this diversified market to develop.

Tasunti disclosed during an interview on Business Live on JoyNews that the regulator remains cautious about any decision that could destabilize the sector. He noted that the NPA is mindful of the industry it regulates and does not intend to take steps that could plunge it into crisis.

“The industry we regulate is a very sensitive one. We do not want to take decisions that could plunge it into crisis,” Tasunti stated. “Looking at the current developments on the market, the National Petroleum Authority has no plans to remove this policy.”

He stressed that Ghana’s petroleum industry is closely linked to the financial sector, making it critical for regulators to tread carefully when implementing or removing policies. Many petroleum companies rely on bank financing for operations, creating interconnections between energy market stability and financial sector health.

The price floor policy is set out in the 2024 petroleum products pricing guidelines. Under current guidelines, the NPA sets and communicates price floors for deregulated products at the start of each pricing window. Petroleum service providers are required to comply and may not sell below these floors. Those found in violation risk fines of up to 5,000 cedis.

Critics argue the price floor limits competition and restricts consumer relief, noting that falling global oil prices and a stronger cedi do not fully translate into cheaper local fuel because of the floor. Companies like Star Oil maintain they could offer lower prices during specific periods but the floor prevents this.

Despite the floor, fuel prices have begun easing across the country. On January 16, several OMCs reduced pump prices following industry projections of more than 3 percent drop in petroleum product costs during the current pricing window.

GOIL, the second largest player, cut petrol prices from 10.99 cedis to 9.99 cedis per liter. Star Oil followed with reductions, with petrol now selling at 9.97 cedis per liter and diesel at 10.97 cedis per liter. According to Tieku, the price reduction forms part of the company’s nationwide discount strategy aimed at easing burdens on consumers while remaining competitive in Ghana’s dynamic fuel market.

IES explained that claims of pricing below the approved floor raise serious economic questions including whether such prices fall below cost, whether losses are being used to eliminate competitors, and what would happen if smaller OMCs exit the market.

“These are precisely the market failures the price floor is designed to prevent,” the Institute stated, adding that the contrast between industry realities and public messaging highlights the danger of oversimplifying fuel pricing for public attention.

The Institute also referenced reactions from other industry players including GOIL Ghana. According to IES, the Group CEO of GOIL argued that some companies pushing for lower prices are unable to compete even at the approved floor price of 9.80 cedis per liter in the current pricing window.

Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector was fully deregulated in July 2015, transitioning from administered pump prices to a market based system. However, deregulation was not absolute. To safeguard the market from instability, the NPA retained a price floor mechanism establishing a minimum ex pump price below which OMCs could not sell.

The objectives were clear: prevent predatory pricing in a capital intensive industry, protect smaller and emerging OMCs from elimination by dominant incumbents, and preserve competition, supply stability, and consumer welfare in the long run. This policy has remained a core stabilizing instrument of Ghana’s deregulated petroleum market.

Without a minimum price benchmark, Star Oil with its superior supply chain efficiencies, capital base, and economies of scale could aggressively lower prices below competitors’ cost structures. While this might appear beneficial to consumers initially, it could lead to market concentration where fewer larger players dominate after smaller competitors exit.

As debates continue over whether the price floor should be scrapped, the NPA insists that any decision must carefully consider the long term health of the industry. The measure aims to prevent price distortions and promote stability in the downstream petroleum sector while aligning with Petroleum Pricing Guidelines designed to promote transparency and sustainability in the fuel market.

The Authority has consistently argued that the policy will create a more predictable and balanced pricing structure, ultimately benefiting consumers while ensuring fair business practices across the industry. The regulator maintains that structural challenges which necessitated introducing the price floor remain unresolved with persistent unfair pricing practices continuing to pose risks to stability.

Tasunti emphasized that the NPA takes full notice of pricing disparities and would not take any action that could trigger broader sectoral disruptions. The regulator argues that responsibility extends beyond immediate consumer price relief to ensuring long term sector viability that guarantees consistent fuel availability across Ghana.

Energy analysts note that the debate reflects broader tensions between short term consumer relief and long term market stability. While lower prices benefit households and businesses immediately, market concentration resulting from predatory pricing could reduce competition and lead to higher prices over time once dominant players consolidate control.

The controversy surrounding the price floor illustrates challenges facing regulators attempting to balance multiple objectives including consumer protection, fair competition, market stability, and industry sustainability. Finding the optimal regulatory approach requires weighing immediate benefits against potential long term costs and unintended consequences.