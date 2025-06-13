REGSEC, MUSEC Jointly Visit Nkwanta SHS Following Students’ Protest

In a proactive response to the recent disturbances at the Nkwanta Senior High School at Nkwanta, the Oti Regional Minister, Hon. John Kwadwo Gyapong, alongside the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South, Hon. Joseph Awal Antwi, has undertaken a working visit to the institution.

The visit was aimed at gathering first-hand insights regarding the riot that erupted last month, which stemmed from teachers seizing students’ mobile phones in an effort to arrest the declining academic performance of the students and also enforce discipline.

During their visit, both leaders expressed their profound disapproval of the incident and called on the Headmaster, Mr. Solomon Bagmang, management, and staff to unite efforts to ensure discipline and professionalism within the school.

Accompanying them were the Regional and Municipal Directors of Education, who contributed their perspectives on how best to navigate this challenging situation.

Recognizing the complexities of student unrest, members of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) as well as the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) were also engaged in the discussions to present their findings from ongoing investigations into the root causes of the riot.

To facilitate open dialogue and ensure that all voices were heard, staff members convened separately from students, allowing for candid discussions aimed at crafting tailored solutions to prevent future occurrences.

This collective effort underscores a commitment not only to restoring order but also enhancing educational standards and student well-being within the region.

The student body, through their leadership, pledged to the delegation not to take the path of disobedience again.

The Regional Minister, Hon. John Kwadwo Gyapong, reiterated that their pressing challenges regarding fencing of the school, dormitories, dining hall, and completing uncompleted projects to enhance teaching and learning are a priority, adding that such issues would soon receive the needed attention.

The MCE for the area, Hon. Joseph Awal Antwi, described the engagement as fruitful and rewarding, hoping that the meeting would open a new chapter in the academic, moral, and social lives of the entire school.