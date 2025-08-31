Regional minister warns fragmented approach weakening galamsey crackdown

Ghana’s battle against illegal mining faces critical coordination challenges that risk undermining public trust in enforcement efforts, according to the Ashanti Regional Minister.

Dr. Frank Amoakohene highlighted growing concerns about multiple task forces operating independently without proper oversight from district and municipal authorities. His comments come amid the withdrawal of a police anti-galamsey unit that had been working separately from other enforcement teams.

The minister identified at least three distinct groups currently targeting illegal mining operations across the country. The Lands Ministry operates NAIMOS, while the Inspector General of Police maintains a separate team alongside various other independently functioning units.

“These teams often move without recourse to the MMDCEs, who are the lawful heads of the respective security councils,” Amoakohene said in a social media statement. He warned that the fragmented approach creates opportunities for harassment and corruption that damage the credibility of anti-mining efforts.

The coordination breakdown has practical consequences beyond administrative confusion. Communities report inconsistent enforcement standards and conflicting messages from different task forces, leading to uncertainty about legitimate mining activities and proper compliance procedures.

Amoakohene proposed consolidating efforts under a single unified command structure that would include government agencies, security forces, traditional leaders, and local officials. He suggested the National Alternative Integrated Mining Operations Strategy could serve as the foundation for such coordination.

The minister emphasized that district chief executives must be empowered to lead security operations in their areas, with clear accountability measures for any officials found compromising the mission. He argued that local leadership provides essential community knowledge and legitimacy for enforcement actions.

Illegal small-scale mining continues to pose significant environmental and security challenges across Ghana’s mining regions. The practice destroys agricultural land, pollutes water sources, and frequently triggers confrontations between enforcement teams and local communities dependent on mining for their livelihoods.

Recent enforcement actions have produced mixed results, with some operations successfully shutting down illegal sites while others face resistance from well-organized mining networks. The lack of coordinated strategy appears to be hampering sustained progress against the practice.

Environmental groups have long called for more effective government action against galamsey, citing severe damage to forest reserves and river systems. However, the social and economic dimensions of illegal mining require careful balance between enforcement and community development alternatives.

The coordination challenge reflects broader questions about Ghana’s approach to natural resource management and the balance between central government authority and local administrative control in addressing complex national issues.