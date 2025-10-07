Regional Minister Engages Chiefs on Keta Port Environmental Assessment

Volta Regional Minister James Gunu has led consultations with traditional leaders in Anloga ahead of a scheduled public hearing on the Keta Port Project’s environmental impact assessment, emphasizing government commitment to transparent stakeholder engagement on the long delayed infrastructure initiative.

Gunu led a delegation from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to brief traditional authorities at the Awormefia’s Palace on findings from the Environmental Impact Assessment conducted for the project. The meeting forms part of pre-engagement activities designed to ensure community buy-in before the main public hearing slated for October 23, 2025, organized by GPHA in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The session allowed GPHA officials to address concerns raised by traditional leaders on environmental sustainability, local employment opportunities, compensation arrangements, and long term economic benefits for the Volta Region. “This session with our revered chiefs was a pre-engagement ahead of the main public engagement to be held by officials from GPHA, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other relevant stakeholders,” Gunu stated.

Over three days following the palace meeting, GPHA officials and representatives from Ketu South, Keta, and Anlo assemblies will visit local communities to engage residents and provide detailed briefings ahead of the formal public hearing. The outreach reflects sensitivity around a project that has generated both enthusiasm and skepticism after years of unfulfilled promises.

The Keta Port concept has existed in Ghana’s developmental discourse for decades, with feasibility studies and announcements repeatedly raising hopes without producing construction. Critics have described the project as a mirage, constantly promised but never materializing beyond planning documents. Traditional leaders, including the Paramount Chief of Keta who expressed disappointment with the previous administration’s lack of progress, now watch closely as the current government advances environmental clearance processes.

GPHA completed the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment earlier in 2025, with approval from EPA required before construction can proceed. The public hearing represents a crucial milestone that will determine implementation pace, as authorities seek to balance infrastructure expansion with coastal ecosystem protection and community welfare.

The proposed port aims to create commercial cargo facilities accommodating containerized shipments, bulk cargo, and oil and gas vessels. Plans also envision a shipyard facility, with the project designed for development in four phases. The first phase alone carries an estimated cost of $600 million, requiring either government funding, private partnerships, or a combination of both.

Once operational, the Keta Port could enhance Ghana’s maritime logistics capacity, open new trade corridors with neighboring countries, and stimulate investment in fisheries, shipbuilding, and industrial processing zones along the eastern coastal belt. The Volta coastline’s strategic positioning offers potential advantages for serving landlocked countries to the north and facilitating regional trade within West Africa.

Transport Minister Joseph Nikpe Bukari recently called on GPHA’s board to prioritize private partnerships for operationalizing the port, acknowledging that government resources alone may prove insufficient for the project’s scale. This signals potential shifts toward public-private partnership models that could accelerate development while transferring some financial burden to commercial investors.

Environmental concerns loom large given the coastal location and potential impacts on fishing communities, marine ecosystems, and beach erosion patterns. The EIA findings presented to traditional leaders presumably address these issues, though details haven’t been publicly released ahead of the October hearing where stakeholders will have opportunities to review technical assessments and raise objections.

Local employment expectations run high in a region where unemployment remains elevated and economic opportunities limited compared to southern Ghana. Community leaders want assurances that construction and operational phases will prioritize hiring from Volta Region communities, with training programs preparing residents for technical positions that port operations require.

Compensation questions arise for any land acquisitions, fishing ground disruptions, or community relocations the project necessitates. Past infrastructure projects in Ghana have generated conflicts when affected communities felt compensation was inadequate or distribution processes lacked transparency. GPHA’s pre-engagement efforts appear designed to address these concerns early rather than after disputes emerge.

The Keta Port Project forms part of GPHA’s long term port master plan aimed at expanding national maritime capacity beyond the congested Tema and Takoradi harbors. However, years of delays have eroded some confidence that this iteration will proceed differently than previous failed attempts to launch construction.

Gunu emphasized that project success depends on collective ownership and transparent dialogue. “Let us continue to stay informed, participate actively, and work together to ensure the Keta Port Project delivers lasting benefits for our people and the Volta Region as a whole,” he said, framing community engagement as essential rather than procedural.

The October 23 public hearing will test whether GPHA’s environmental assessment addresses stakeholder concerns adequately and whether the project can secure the social license necessary for smooth implementation. For Volta Region communities, the question remains whether this time the promises translate into actual construction or whether the Keta Port remains aspirational.