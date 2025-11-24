Regional Investment Strategy Could Generate New Revenue Streams

A strategic shift is emerging in Ghana’s approach to revenue generation, with regional trade and investment fairs increasingly viewed not merely as promotional events but as engines for creating new businesses, jobs, and ultimately thousands of new taxpayers.

The upcoming Volta Trade and Investment Fair 2025, running from November 26 to December 8 with a flagship Investment Summit on December 4, showcases this approach by positioning the Volta Region as an emerging investment destination for domestic and international capital. The 13 day event will feature bankable, investment ready projects pitched directly to potential funders.

Chief Executive Officer Fred Avornyo explains that the initiative addresses a fundamental challenge in Ghana’s tax system. He notes that Greater Accra is reaching saturation point, and if Ghana is serious about diversifying and achieving balanced regional development, the country must intentionally cultivate new economic growth poles.

“When an investor sets up a manufacturing plant or a commercial farm in the Volta Region after seeing its potential at the Investment Summit, they instantly become a multi faceted taxpayer, contributing to national revenue and creating sustainable local jobs,” Avornyo stated in discussions with stakeholders.

The logic behind this approach is straightforward. New businesses create new corporate taxpayers, while new jobs introduce new Pay As You Earn (PAYE) contributors. Increased commercial activity expands the Value Added Tax (VAT) base, helping government gain entirely new revenue streams rooted in decentralized economic activity rather than squeezing more from the same taxpayers.

The fair’s investment sessions include opportunities in industrial hemp, agribusiness, transport, and infrastructure. Organizers describe these as launchpads for long term investment commitments, with every memorandum of understanding signed becoming a blueprint for a future taxpayer.

This shift requires government agencies, especially the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), to rethink their role, according to analysts. Rather than waiting for new businesses to register, the GRA could view these fairs as entry points into the birth of new value chains by engaging early with potential investors.

By supporting seamless business registration and guiding new enterprises into formal compliance from day one, revenue authorities can nurture economic activity and channel it into the tax system before operations begin at full scale. These fairs effectively function as first mile revenue creation platforms.

The 7th edition of the Volta Trade and Investment Fair has been launched under the theme “Volta Rising: Building Global Partnerships for a Thriving 24 Hour Economy.” Organizers frame the event as a strategic platform to attract foreign and domestic investment, generate jobs, and strengthen the Volta Region’s role as Ghana’s eastern gateway to West Africa.

The fair is designed to channel capital into high growth sectors including agribusiness, tourism, manufacturing, information and communications technology (ICT), and creative industries. Avornyo described the initiative as representing a true public private partnership between the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), intended to directly address unemployment.

The Volta Region’s location remains central to its investment pitch. Bordering Togo and sitting at crossroads of West Africa’s transport corridors, the region offers access to a market of more than 400 million people across Togo, Benin, Nigeria, and Cameroon.

The fair will introduce initiatives to deepen local participation, including cultural and creative industry showcases, tourism experiences under the banner “Visit Volta, Experience Ghana,” and youth focused essay and quiz competitions. A Food Village for culinary vendors and specially curated Kids’ Corner will cater to families.

The 7th Volta Trade and Investment Fair coincides with the 41st National Farmers’ Day celebration on December 5, themed “Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future.” The National Agricultural Fair will run from December 1 to 5, creating a 12 day window that stakeholders expect will inject fresh capital into the local economy.

Regional Minister James Gunu outlined a deliberate strategy to rebrand and open up the Volta Region for tourism and investment. According to him, the government is prioritizing infrastructure projects including roads, electricity, and water supply to make tourist destinations more accessible to investors and visitors.

The fair team is developing a virtual tourism platform to showcase undiscovered sites across the region. Partnering with a United States based Ghanaian company, organizers will enable people in the diaspora and outside Ghana to participate in key activities remotely and experience exhibitions online.

The initiative supports the 24 hour economy policy outlined in the 2025 budget, which is backed by an initial 300 million dollar investment and aims to attract four billion dollars over the next four years. The policy is expected to stimulate industrial growth, create 1.7 million jobs, and position Ghana as a globally competitive, round the clock economy.

For the Volta Region specifically, the revival of Juapong Textiles and development of a 24 hour Industrial Park in Adaklu on 1,500 acres of secured land represent key opportunities to drive manufacturing, logistics, and exports. Volta Star Textiles Limited has prepared a flexible business plan requiring 100 million dollars for full restoration and modernization, though an investment of 25 million dollars could restart operations on a smaller scale.

The Malaysian High Commissioner to Ghana, Nauzer Idid Syed Yuroff Idid, pledged his country’s readiness to support the initiative, describing the fair as a vital bridge between Ghana and international partners. The event has also attracted interest from business communities across West Africa.

The fair will showcase round the clock economic activities, demonstrating how extended business hours can drive growth in commerce, culture, and tourism sectors. Cultural exhibitions will run alongside business matchmaking sessions, with sectoral focus areas including agribusiness development, ICT expansion, tourism infrastructure, and manufacturing capabilities.

Organizers have already begun structured stakeholder engagements with financial institutions and the hospitality industry, focusing on how banks can support exhibitors and local small to medium enterprises through tailored products and payment solutions. The registration process has officially opened for prospective exhibitors, with allocation of stands on a first come, first served basis.

The real success of the Volta Fair will be measured not only by visitor numbers or sales on the exhibition floor but by long term impact visible in the number of new companies established in the Volta Region, the volume of investment mobilized, and the addition of new, sustainable taxpayers to Ghana’s revenue base.

Regional fairs like the Volta Fair offer Ghana a clear pathway that generates growth by spreading investment, expands the tax base by creating new businesses, and builds fiscal resilience by decentralizing economic opportunity. They represent more than events, serving as catalysts for reshaping Ghana’s economic geography and strengthening national revenue for years to come.

The approach marks a departure from traditional revenue collection strategies that have focused on raising rates, adding levies, and stretching an already overburdened pool of compliant taxpayers. Meanwhile, economic activity and investment have remained concentrated in Greater Accra, leaving most regions underutilized and revenue opportunities untapped.