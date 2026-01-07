Regional Inflation Gaps Persist as Eastern Region Leads

Inflation trends in Ghana continued to diverge sharply across regions in December 2025, underscoring persistent structural differences in supply conditions, transport costs and market access, according to data released Wednesday by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The Eastern Region recorded the highest year on year inflation at 11.2 percent, up slightly from 10.8 percent in November but well below the 16.8 percent registered a year earlier. By contrast, the Savannah Region posted deflation of minus 1.2 percent, meaning prices fell over the 12 month period, extending an improvement from near zero inflation in November and a sharp slowdown from 33.8 percent a year earlier.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu said the contrasting outcomes point to how inflationary pressures are easing nationally but remain unevenly distributed. Month on month data showed that prices declined in several regions, including Northern, Western North and Upper East, while the remaining regions recorded modest increases.

Despite not having the highest inflation rates, five regions together accounted for more than 80 percent of national inflation in December. The Eastern Region alone contributed about 21 percent of the 5.4 percent headline rate, followed by Greater Accra at 17.6 percent and Ashanti at 17 percent, largely reflecting their heavier weights in household consumption.

Iddrisu noted that regions with higher inflation do not necessarily exert the greatest influence on the national figure, as contribution depends on both price changes and consumption patterns. Smaller or less populous regions can record extreme inflation rates without significantly moving the national average.

He attributed regional disparities to differences in food supply chains, storage capacity, transport infrastructure and access to markets, particularly for perishable goods. Seasonal factors and logistical constraints continue to drive short term price movements even as longer term pressures ease.

The Eastern Region’s persistent high inflation, while improved from year earlier levels, reflects ongoing challenges in the area’s market infrastructure and supply chain efficiency. Greater Accra and Ashanti, as the country’s most populous regions with the highest consumption weights, continue to exert disproportionate influence on the national inflation calculation despite recording rates closer to the headline figure.

The Savannah Region’s deflation represents an unusual outcome driven by improved agricultural harvests, weak local demand and seasonal supply dynamics. Deflation, while indicating price declines, can signal underlying economic weakness if driven by collapsing demand rather than improved supply conditions.

Regional inflation data for December revealed wide variation beyond the extremes. Some regions recorded single digit inflation in line with the national trend, while others maintained elevated rates reflecting localized supply constraints and transportation difficulties. The uneven distribution highlights how national price stability can mask significant regional disparities in living costs.

Month on month price movements showed three regions experiencing outright declines, suggesting localized deflationary pressures or improved supply situations. The remaining regions saw modest increases consistent with seasonal patterns and normal market fluctuations.

Iddrisu urged policymakers to target interventions at the regional level, calling for increased investment in storage facilities, irrigation systems, transport networks and market infrastructure to smooth supply and reduce price volatility. Such measures, he said, would help narrow regional inflation gaps and reinforce the broader disinflation trend taking hold across the economy.

The statistician emphasized that while national inflation has reached historically low levels, persistent regional disparities indicate structural challenges requiring focused policy attention. Addressing transportation bottlenecks, expanding cold storage capacity for perishable goods and improving market linkages between production areas and consumption centers remain critical priorities.

The GSS data underscores how inflation experiences vary significantly depending on location. Residents in the Eastern Region face price pressures more than twice the national average, while those in Savannah have experienced actual price declines. These differences affect household purchasing power, business planning and regional economic development prospects.

As Ghana consolidates its macroeconomic gains with inflation now within the Bank of Ghana’s medium term target range of 6 to 10 percent, attention is shifting toward ensuring price stability translates uniformly across all regions. The challenge lies in addressing infrastructure deficits and supply chain inefficiencies that perpetuate regional price disparities even as national conditions improve.