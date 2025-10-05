Regional Forum on NEACAP Action Plan framework held in Sunyani

A regional forum to develop a new five-year National Ethics and Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NEACAP 2026–2030) framework, under the Office of the President, with focus on prevention, education, enforcement, and institutional strengthening, aimed at curbing corruption and restoring public trust in governance and public sector has been held in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital today to deliberate, share insights, and design practical strategies that will ensure ethics and anti-corruption measures were mainstreamed across Ghana and Ghanaians ownership of the document.

The plan, when developed is said to be inclusive, practical, and measurable, with indicators to track progress and ensure delivery, working with stakeholders to create a culture where integrity and accountability becomes a common principle among Ghanaians.

Mr. Joseph Addae Akwaboa Est, the Bono Regional Minister in his welcome address read by the Chief Director of Bono Regional Coordinating Council (BRCC) Mr. David Nar-ire noted that corruption was a cancer that eats away the very soul of our nation and attributed its effects to distorting governance, erodes public trust, weakens institutions, and slows the pace of development. He added that beyond the decline of ethical values at homes, schools, communities, and workplaces, corruption undermines justice, accountability and social cohesion. The Minister said the National Ethics and Anti- Corruption Action Plan (NEACAP 2026–2030) was part of government renewed commitment to building a comprehensive, inclusive, and coordinated framework for promoting integrity, accountability and good governance. “NEACAP aims to strengthen institutions, provide clear oversight, and ensure measurable results, reflecting lessons learned from previous anticorruption strategies”, he added.

The Minister who is a lawyer re-iterated that the fight against corruption could not be won with laws and policies alone. He called for a cultural shift, collective change in mindset and values with stakeholders to combat corruption

Dr De-Graft Johnson, a member of NEACAP Committee from the Office of the President, noted that digital initiatives such as payment systems minimize opportunities for bribery and corruption nobody get paid without system verification.

Mr. Sampson Lardi Ayenini, a renowned media personality, private legal practitioner and a NEACAP Committee member said Ghana loses US$3billion every year to corruption. He added that in 2024 Auditor-General Report, irregularities accounted to over GHC18billion and call for checks and balances and swift prosecutions to recover some of the funds.

Edem Senanu of the Citizen’s Movement Against Corruption and NEACAP Committee member emphasized the importance of ethics and values in fighting corruption in Ghana. He attributed corruption in Ghana to the lack of ethical values such as honesty, integrity, and truthfulness among the youth and advocate for integrating these values into the education curriculum to help combat corruption. He backed government’s effort to develop a new plan (2026-2030) that focuses on preventive measures, ethical leadership, and inclusivity in governance to fortify integrity systems and sustain the campaign against corruption.

Mr. Senanu emphasizes that fighting corruption requires collective responsibility and action from all stakeholders, including government, citizens, and civil society stressed the need for a multifaceted approach to address corruption in Ghana, including promoting ethical values, reducing societal pressures, and ensuring accountability and transparency in governance.

Stakeholders used the forum to call for change of mindsets, swift prosecutions, rule of Law to fight corruption, Social ethics, and Presidential awards for people not corrupt as well as reward system for those fighting corruption.

A total of over 150 participants attended the forum and involve government institutions, civil society, the media, the private sector, traditional and religious groups and citizens