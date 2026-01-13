Regional Editors Group Demands Names of Interdicted Fire Officers

The West Africa Editors Society (WAES) has called for public identification of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) personnel interdicted following the assault of journalist Samuel Addo, arguing that transparency remains essential for democratic accountability.

WAES issued its January 10, 2026 statement welcoming President John Dramani Mahama’s announcement that officers involved in the January 5 attack have faced interdiction. However, the regional media advocacy organization described the disclosure as insufficient without specific identification of the suspended personnel and the total number affected by disciplinary action.

Emmanuel K Dogbevi, Interim President of WAES and Vice President of The African Editors Forum (TAEF), emphasized that contradictory statements from GNFS Public Relations Officer DO II Desmond Ackah make full disclosure imperative. The PRO initially claimed Addo was not assaulted but merely had his mobile phone seized for recording without permission. In subsequent statements, Ackah suggested the alleged assailants were not Fire Service members, creating confusion about the incident’s circumstances.

The journalist reported being attacked by more than 10 officers, making it crucial for authorities to clarify whether interdictions correspond to the number of alleged assailants involved. Video footage circulated on social media showed multiple GNFS personnel confronting Addo at the Kasoa New Market fire scene in the Central Region, with one officer visibly using a plastic helmet to strike him.

Addo was covering aftermath events from a devastating fire that broke out Sunday, January 4, 2026, at approximately 4:50 p.m. The GNFS received the distress call and deployed the first tender from Kasoa Fire Station within eight minutes, arriving at 4:58 p.m. to find flames already at an advanced stage. Poor accessibility within the market and public obstruction reportedly hampered firefighting operations.

The Class Media Group journalist returned Monday morning for follow up coverage when he witnessed fire officers allegedly assaulting a civilian. Upon attempting to document the altercation with his mobile phone after identifying himself as a journalist, approximately 10 personnel rushed him, seized his device, and physically attacked him. Addo subsequently filed a police complaint and received a medical form for hospital treatment. He also alleged that 20,000 cedis went missing during the assault.

Government response came swiftly, with Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State for Government Communications, condemning the attack hours after the incident on January 5. Ofosu described the assault as most unacceptable and promised firm action against what he termed rogue elements responsible for the violence.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) convened a January 7 press conference demanding immediate arrest and prosecution of the involved personnel. GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour characterized the incident as an attack not merely on one individual but on media freedom, public information rights, and Ghana’s democratic foundations. The association called for unreserved public apology from GNFS to Addo, Class Media Group, and the broader journalism community.

GJA went further, demanding immediate dismissal of PRO Desmond Ackah, citing his handling of the case as evidence of unsuitability for managing Fire Service communications. Dwumfour warned that any attempts to shield perpetrators or minimize the incident’s seriousness would face fierce resistance from the journalism community.

President Mahama addressed the assault Thursday, January 8, emphasizing that his administration will not tolerate continued attacks on journalists. He announced reorientation training for security personnel to ensure proper engagement with media workers, stressing that both groups serve the public interest. The president highlighted that many security service members require renewed education to appreciate that journalism complements rather than opposes security work.

The Ghana Police Service launched an investigation following the GNFS’s January 5 statement confirming full cooperation with law enforcement to establish facts. The Fire Service statement explained that the viral video captured an altercation between firefighters and a suspected thief who, along with accomplices, had allegedly attacked personnel at the fire scene. GNFS management constituted an internal committee to investigate thoroughly while urging public calm during ongoing inquiries.

WAES emphasized its position that impunity thrives in darkness and that open handling of this matter enhances accountability in Ghana’s governance. The organization stressed that the public holds the right to know which specific officers face interdiction and how many personnel received disciplinary action, especially given the journalist’s report of involvement by more than 10 attackers.

Dogbevi noted that attacks on journalists by security service members have continued despite sensitization efforts aimed at educating officers about journalism’s importance and their responsibility to protect working media personnel. These attacks stain Ghana’s free press environment and threaten the transparency essential for democratic survival, WAES argued.

The incident marks another entry in a troubling pattern of journalist harassment by state security agencies across Ghana. WAES had previously condemned a court ruling in December 2025 against investigative journalist Innocent Samuel Appiah, warning that such decisions reduce journalists to informants for law enforcement rather than independent reporters serving public interests.

Class Media Group Chief Executive Officer Seidu Agongo issued a firm condemnation statement following the attack on his employee. The GJA praised Agongo’s leadership and affirmed partnership with both Class Media and the Communications Minister to secure justice for Addo while protecting press freedom principles.

This represents the second fire outbreak at Kasoa New Market within two years, though at different locations within the facility. The latest blaze destroyed substantial merchandise and trader property before firefighters brought it under control. Tensions between fire officers, traders, and residents reportedly escalated during firefighting operations, culminating in multiple confrontations.

The Fire Service maintains commitment to professionalism, accountability, and transparency in discharging its mandate. The organization pledged continued cooperation with media and relevant authorities to ensure accurate public information while investigations proceed. GNFS stated it condemns attacks on its personnel while equally rejecting physical or verbal assaults on civilians by staff members regardless of provocation.

WAES represents editors throughout West Africa as an affiliate of TAEF, the continental editorial organization spanning Africa. The society advocates for press freedom, journalist safety, and transparent governance across the region. Dogbevi emphasized that no democratic society should condone attacks on journalists because such tolerance stifles journalism, eliminates transparency, and allows democracy to perish in darkness.

The interdiction announcement followed widespread public condemnation of the assault, with social media users demanding justice for the attacked journalist. Some commenters supported police investigation and prosecution of all culpable officers, citing the need for security personnel to understand basic law regarding filming in public spaces. Others questioned whether Fire Service officers comprehend public order regulations and constitutional protections for press activity.

The case tests Ghana’s commitment to constitutional press freedom guarantees and demonstrates whether security agencies will face genuine accountability for assaulting journalists performing lawful duties. WAES’s demand for transparency in identifying interdicted officers represents an attempt to establish precedent that such disciplinary actions cannot occur behind closed doors without public knowledge.

Media advocates argue that named identification of suspended officers serves multiple purposes: demonstrating serious government response, deterring future incidents through public accountability, and validating the journalist’s account of involvement by numerous attackers. Without such disclosure, skepticism persists about whether genuine consequences followed the widely condemned assault.