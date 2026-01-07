Regina Daniels Takes Drug Test Following Addiction Allegations

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has undergone a drug test in the United Kingdom to address allegations of drug addiction reportedly made by her ex husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress, currently based in the UK, visited a hospital where she underwent testing. Video footage posted to her Instagram page shows a hospital attendant handing her results and stating that she tested negative. Regina appeared emotional in the video, visibly crying after receiving the results.

In her statement accompanying the video, Regina said she took the test for her children. She stated she has never taken hard drugs, though she acknowledged previously using ecstasy, also known as Molly, without elaborating on the circumstances. She indicated plans to take legal action at the appropriate time.

Nwoko had allegedly accused the mother of two of being a drug addict, claiming this was a major issue in their marriage. Regina has consistently dismissed these allegations since they emerged.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Regina described the past few months as a heavy season that shook her to the core. She expressed gratitude for support from family, friends and members of the public during what she characterized as a major turning point in her life.

The actress addressed media coverage directly, noting that one allegation echoed loudly was that Regina is a drug addict. She described repeatedly looking at herself in the mirror, searching for this person being portrayed, before concluding that people often project their fears, insecurities and negativity onto others.

Regina stated that projection is not reality and noise is not truth. She emphasized choosing to create her own narrative rather than being defined by other people’s opinions, adding that the same mouth that was used to spoil my name is the same mouth that will build it back up.

The actress framed this period as a chapter about self discovery, self growth and becoming more intentional about her identity and direction. She credited her faith for carrying her through difficulties, stating she remains standing and growing.

Regina Daniels gained prominence in Nollywood at a young age and has maintained a significant social media presence. Her marriage to businessman and politician Ned Nwoko attracted considerable public attention due to their age difference and his status as a polygamist.

The drug test and public statement represent Regina’s direct response to allegations that have circulated in Nigerian entertainment media. Her decision to document the testing process and share results publicly reflects a strategy of addressing claims through verifiable evidence rather than verbal denials alone.

The actress concluded her Instagram post with a New Year message to followers, signaling her intention to move forward from the controversy. Whether legal action will follow, as she indicated, remains to be seen as the situation continues to develop.