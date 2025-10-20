Regimanuel Gray Distressed by Police Inaction Despite Court Orders in Its Favour

Regimanuel Gray Limited has expressed deep frustration over what it describes as the indifferent attitude of the security services in enforcing lawful court orders in its favour, despite mounting threats and invasions by armed groups and land guards on its property.

In a strongly worded petition to the Minister for the Interior, dated June 30, 2025, and signed by the Company Secretary, Mr. Isaac Achiampong, the real estate developer warned of a looming breakdown of law and order at its East Airport residential enclave. The company alleged that “hoodlums on motorbikes” and land guards claiming to act under court orders had violently taken possession of portions of its developed lands.

According to the petition, the dispute stems from overlapping claims by the Numo Kofi Anum Family of Tessa and the Nungua Stool, from whom Regimanuel Gray Limited lawfully acquired 263 acres of land for its Golden Gate, Silver Bells, and Platinum Estates.

The company explained that while it initially acquired 100 acres from the Kofi Anum Family in 1995, unresolved registration issues prompted a later transaction with the Nungua Stool, leading to the issuance of Land Certificate GA13971 by the Lands Commission.

Following nearly three decades of litigation, the High Court in March 2024 ruled partly in favour of Mr. Benjamin Amartey Mensah, representing the Kofi Anum Family, but declined to cancel Regimanuel Gray’s land certificate. Instead, it ordered both parties to negotiate fair compensation.

However, while an appeal filed by Regimanuel was still pending, the family obtained leave on June 24, 2025, to issue a writ of possession covering 123 acres of developed land. Three days later, residents were confronted by “scores of hoodlums on motorbikes,” reportedly accompanied by court bailiffs and police officers, who vandalised walls and marked houses with “possession taken.”

The company said court verification later confirmed that a stay of execution had been filed, leading to a withdrawal order against the bailiffs and police. Yet, the alleged land guards have refused to leave, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among residents.

“The hoodlums refuse to withdraw and continue to parade the estate on motorbikes, harassing residents and homeowners. This further portends a great risk to the residents and poses a major security threat,” the petition stated.

Regimanuel Gray has therefore appealed to the Interior Ministry for urgent intervention, including 24-hour police patrols, to restore calm and protect lives and property. Copies of the petition were also sent to the Regional Minister, REGSEC, and the Inspector-General of Police.

The company’s distress highlights the broader problem of alleged police complicity and weak enforcement of court judgments in land disputes across Accra — an issue that continues to endanger property owners and undermine public confidence in law enforcement.