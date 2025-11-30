Reggie Rockstone Says Ghanaians Demand Visible Accountability from Government

Hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone says Ghanaians are demanding visible action on accountability and wrongdoing, expressing frustration with what they perceive as slow justice processes.

Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr FM, the entertainment icon stated that the national mood reflects impatience with government’s handling of corruption cases. When asked what action citizens expect from government, Rockstone delivered a blunt assessment of public sentiment.

“Somebody needs to get banged up in jail,” he said, quickly clarifying that this represents what he hears from ordinary Ghanaians rather than his personal position. “You’re asking me the pulse. Sure, I am picking that up, they want to see some heads roll. Something got to happen,” he added.

According to the musician, the public feels government identifies wrongdoing but fails to match words with consequences. “You say you know who’s doing wrong? Well, punish somebody,” Rockstone told the host.

While acknowledging that legal processes require time, he insisted there must be urgency in pursuing accountability. “If I had my own way, they should speed it up. Fast track it,” he remarked.

Rockstone also commented on President Mahama’s connection with citizens, praising what he described as strong emotional and cultural rapport. “He’s loved by the people, the connectivity is really strong,” he noted, praising the president’s Pan African tone and referencing his recent United Nations speech.

Entertainment Industry Disputes

In the same interview, Rockstone weighed in on the ongoing tension involving Medikal, Shatta Wale, and Highest Eri, describing disputes in Ghana’s entertainment industry as common and often containing elements of self promotion.

He admitted recently discovering Highest Eri but expressed admiration, calling her outspoken nature impressive. “This girl is no joke, she’s not backing down,” he said, describing her boldness as admirable. “When a woman is outspoken, it’s sexy as hell, it’s beautiful when you can speak how you feel.”

On the wider culture of celebrity disagreements, he cautioned viewers to recognize the incentive structures at play. “There is an iota of self in all of them. The more you do, the more you trend,” he stated.

While rejecting claims that parties intentionally stage conflicts, he noted the reality that disputes keep celebrities relevant. “You cannot deny that these little beefs and appraisals keep their names in the mouths of the people,” Rockstone observed.

He described Medikal’s position as sensitive but expressed little interest in the dispute’s substance, saying the industry has bigger priorities. “I wish them well and I hope they get over it real quick because we got bigger fish to fry,” he remarked.

Rockstone added that entertainment conflicts usually fade naturally. “It usually ends by itself. They’ll find a new one. Next time it’s somebody else.”

Hiplife Revival Call

The musician also addressed the state of hiplife, the genre he pioneered, saying it has lost its identity and currently struggles for relevance. He argued that the main problem stems from abandoning the genre’s foundational name.

“My issue has to do with us abandoning the name,” he explained, noting that while new styles naturally evolve, the core identity should not have been discarded.

When asked whether hiplife is dead, he responded firmly, “It’s in a coma, but she’s waking up.”

Rockstone traced hiplife’s origins to his Pan African convictions and his decision to merge hip hop energy with local language. “If I have to address my people, I have to address them in the language of my people,” he said, recounting why he chose to rap in Twi despite his background in the United Kingdom and New York.

He clarified that his personal journey into the genre benefited from strong backing at home. “For me, it was a walk in the park, I had backing,” he said, crediting his father Ricky for financing studio sessions, believing in the vision, and championing his work.

The artist emphasized that hiplife became a cultural movement because it reflected youth identity and Ghanaian pride at a pivotal time. To preserve it, he believes deliberate recognition and revival efforts remain necessary.

In a related discussion, Rockstone called on Ghanaian musicians to overcome internal divisions, emphasizing that unity is essential before demanding support from government. Speaking on November 27, 2025, he praised contemporary stars like Sarkodie and Medikal as important figures deserving recognition, but stressed that behind the scenes collaboration remains crucial.

“We the artists, we are so divided that we don’t have the united front to even go sit with these folks and talk to them,” he explained, describing fragmentation and constant rivalry as major obstacles preventing the industry from presenting a united front to corporate bodies.

He placed partial blame on fans, describing them as major instigators of conflicts between artistes. Asked whether he has personally attempted to unite the industry, the hiplife legend said he has been working quietly behind the scenes. “Almost everybody. I have always been working behind the scenes to bring people together,” he said.

Rockstone outlined education and collective awareness as key solutions to uniting artistes. “We need to let them know that we are all in this together. That if I eat, you will also eat,” he said.

He also called on government to pay closer attention to youth needs and potential, while charging musicians to organize themselves better. “To the government, pay attention to the youth. And in the same breath, I’m talking to my own people saying, get your act together,” he stressed.