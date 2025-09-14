Reggae Artist Releases Spiritual Album After Overcoming Disability

Colombian-born reggae musician Ras Mista Fyah has released “Infinity,” a nine-track album that chronicles his journey from tragedy to triumph while delivering authentic roots reggae across four languages.

The Miami-based artist, who lost his left hand in a 2015 accident, adapted by learning to play guitar with a bionic hand and creating custom equipment to continue his musical career. His determination exemplifies the resilience themes that permeate “Infinity,” now available on all major streaming platforms through Captain Fyah Records and Zojak World Wide distribution.

Originally from Bogotá, Colombia, Ras Mista Fyah relocated to the United States in 2013 before establishing his record label four years later. The new album represents his fourth U.S. recording, showcasing what he describes as a spiritual experience that transcends traditional music boundaries.

“Infinity” flows through themes of struggle, unity, and love across its carefully crafted tracks. The album opens with the conscious fire of “Run Inna Babylon” and includes reflective pieces like “Meh Nevah” before concluding with “This Is Love” and a special dub version of “Give Me The Rizzla.”

The project’s multilingual approach features English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Patois, reflecting the artist’s commitment to bridging cultures through music. This linguistic diversity mirrors reggae’s universal appeal while honoring its Jamaican origins and the artist’s Latin American heritage.

Supporting the album release, Ras Mista Fyah premiered the music video for “Meh Nevah,” directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ras Kassa Films. The video combines stunning visuals with the song’s storytelling elements, currently streaming on his official Vevo channel.

The artist is currently touring the United States alongside Grammy Award-winning reggae legend Mykal Rose, known for his work with Black Uhuru and successful solo career. Their bi-coastal performances celebrate reggae’s enduring energy while introducing new audiences to conscious roots music.

Each track on “Infinity” radiates what the artist calls positive vibrations, empowering listeners with messages of perseverance and cross-cultural connection. Songs like “Quieres Juzgar” and “Where Is The Breakfast” demonstrate his ability to address serious themes while maintaining the hypnotic grooves that define authentic reggae.

The album’s Spanish-language elements reflect Ras Mista Fyah’s Colombian roots, while his mastery of Patois connects him to reggae’s foundational culture. This multicultural fusion positions him as a bridge between reggae’s traditional base and emerging global audiences.

His adaptation to playing with a bionic hand represents more than personal triumph—it symbolizes the transformative power of music and human determination. The custom hook he created for guitar playing demonstrates the innovation that disability can inspire when combined with unwavering passion.

Through Captain Fyah Records, Ras Mista Fyah has built a platform for spreading positive messages while maintaining artistic independence. His label represents artists who prioritize conscious messaging over commercial considerations, aligning with reggae’s traditional role as music for social awareness.

The collaboration with Mykal Rose provides significant exposure to established reggae audiences while validating Ras Mista Fyah’s artistic credibility. Rose’s Grammy recognition and decades of experience lend authority to their joint performances across American venues.

“Infinity” positions Ras Mista Fyah as a messenger of love and positivity for contemporary audiences while respecting reggae’s roots and traditions. His story demonstrates that physical limitations cannot constrain spiritual expression when combined with determination and authentic artistic vision.

The album’s availability across digital platforms ensures global accessibility, supporting the artist’s mission to unite international audiences through music. His journey from accident victim to touring artist with a Grammy winner illustrates music’s power to transform personal tragedy into universal inspiration.