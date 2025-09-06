Reggae Artist Ras Maiga Announces September Single Release

Reggae artist Ras Maiga will release his new single “Country Road” on September 14, accompanied by an official music video, according to an announcement from his management team.

The Western Region-born musician, who hails from Kweikuma in Sekondi, has built a reputation for addressing social and political themes through his music while promoting messages of love, unity, and positivity.

“Country Road” represents the latest addition to Ras Maiga’s catalog, which includes tracks such as “At The Junction,” “Them Come Again,” “Come Around,” and “Lion’s Mouth” among other releases spanning his musical career.

The upcoming single continues the artist’s tradition of blending conscious reggae with themes relevant to Ghanaian and global audiences, according to promotional materials released ahead of the September launch.

Ras Maiga’s previous work has explored topics ranging from social justice to spiritual themes, positioning him within Ghana’s conscious reggae movement alongside established artists in the genre.

The “Country Road” release will include visual accompaniment through an official music video, reflecting current industry standards for comprehensive single launches in the digital music landscape.

Ras Maiga’s approach to conscious reggae reflects broader trends in Ghanaian music, where artists increasingly address societal issues while maintaining commercial appeal for domestic and international markets.

The Western Region continues producing notable musical talent across various genres, with Sekondi-Takoradi serving as a cultural hub for artists developing their craft and reaching national audiences.

The artist’s focus on lyrical content addressing significant themes aligns with reggae music’s traditional role as a vehicle for social commentary and spiritual reflection.

