Regal Influence Summit to Present Posthumous Award to Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The Regal Influence Summit, in partnership with the KRIF Foundation, announced it will honor the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings with a posthumous award during its Awards and Recognition Gala Night on Jan. 24, 2026.

In a statement delivered to the Rawlings family and invited guests, the foundation expressed condolences and paid tribute to Agyeman-Rawlings, describing her as a pioneering national figure whose leadership and advocacy transformed the lives of women and children across Ghana.

Agyeman-Rawlings, founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement, was hailed for her decades-long commitment to social progress, women’s empowerment and community development. Organizers said the decision to honor her was unanimous

among the Summit’s board, partners and collaborators, noting that her values aligned closely with the event’s mission of leadership and national impact.

“We stand with you in this moment of sorrow,” the statement read, adding that her legacy “will continue to inspire countless others” dedicated to service and nation-building.

The announcement was signed by Awura Adjoa Okosun, managing director of the KRIF Foundation.

By Kingsley Asiedu