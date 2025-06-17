Regal Film Festival and Awards Launched in Accra

A new festival and awards scheme, dubbed the Regal Film Festival and Awards (REFFA), has been launched in Accra, Ghana, marking a major step in spotlighting Africa’s vibrant storytelling and cinematic excellence.

In a landmark move for the continent’s creative industry, the inaugural edition of REFFA was officially unveiled, heralding a new era for African film. The festival is set to become a flagship cultural event on the African calendar, aiming to celebrate outstanding achievements in filmmaking, nurture emerging talent, and create a global platform for African stories to be seen, heard, and honored.

Speaking at the launch, the Festival’s Executive Director, Selassie Ibrahim, emphasized the importance of unity in projecting African creativity to the world.

“African cinema is thriving — from Ghana to Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, and South Africa — and it’s time the world experiences the full power of our stories, our voices, and our talents. This festival is not just a celebration but a movement to elevate African film,” she said.

The festival will feature a four-day programme of film screenings, panel discussions, masterclasses, and cultural showcases, culminating in a prestigious awards ceremony recognizing excellence across various categories.

Open to filmmakers from across Africa and the diaspora, REFFA aims to create a unique space where culture, creativity, and commerce intersect. It also seeks to foster partnerships between African filmmakers and international collaborators, investors, and distributors.

The launch event drew a diverse audience, including business leaders, industry stakeholders, government representatives, cultural institutions, international organizations, media professionals, and film enthusiasts, all of whom expressed strong support for the initiative.

As African cinema continues to gain global recognition, REFFA is positioned to serve as a powerful platform to honor its pioneers, celebrate its innovators, and inspire the next generation of storytellers.

Submissions open on July 10, 2025, via the FilmFreeway portal. Categories include Feature Film, Animation, Documentary, Comedy, and Short Film. Filmmakers are encouraged to visit www.reffaawards.com for submission guidelines and deadlines.