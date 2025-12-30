Reflecting on Samampiid 2025: A Celebration of Resilience and Unity in Kusaug

Yesterday 29th December 2025, the vibrant town of Bawku the capital of Kusaug was transformed into a hub of cultural pride and jubilation as the people came together for the 2025 Samampiid festival, the most epic annual festival of the Kusasi people. For the Kusasis, Samampiid is more than a tradition—it is a powerful reminder of their identity as resilient, proud people deeply rooted in gratitude to God for a bountiful year.

This year’s celebration was particularly special, marked by a palpable sense of calm and dignity that underscored every drumbeat, dance, and shared meal. In a region that has faced its share of challenges, witnessing the Kusasi people unite in peace, culture, and solidarity was a testament to the strength of their heritage.

Dr. John Kingsley Krugu, Former CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and former NPP Parliamentary candidate for Bawku West, reflected on the significance of the occasion: “What made this year especially meaningful was the calm and dignity with which the festival was celebrated. In a time when our land has known tension, seeing our people gather in peace, culture, and unity was powerful.”

Samampiid is a celebration of life, harvest, and thanksgiving—a time when the Kusasi people honors its traditions, strengthens bonds, and passes down stories and wisdom to the next generation. The festival serves as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, unity and mutual respect can build a brighter future.

As the festivities unfolded, the air was filled with the rhythmic beats of traditional drums, vibrant dances, and the laughter of children and elders alike. It was a day to reflect on the past year’s blessings and to look forward with hope and determination.

Dr. Krugu emphasized the importance of preserving such moments of unity: “May Samampiid continue to unite the sons and daughters of Kusaug, strengthen our shared humanity, and remind us that our future is best built in peace, mutual respect, and understanding.”

The celebration also highlighted the resilience of the Kusasi people, who have maintained their cultural heritage despite modern influences. Samampiid stands as a beacon of hope, showing that tradition and progress can coexist harmoniously.

As we look back on Samampiid 2025, the Kusasi community is reminded of the power of unity and the importance of preserving their rich cultural heritage. It is a time to recommit to the values of peace, mutual respect, and understanding that have defined Samampiid for generations.

Let us continue to celebrate Samampiid with the same calm, dignity, and joy that marked this year’s festival. Together, we can build a brighter future for Kusaug and for Ghana.

Long live Kusaug. Long live Samampiid.