Red Cross Chief Praises Government Budget Allocation for Operations

The National President of the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS), Dr Edward Donkoh, has expressed gratitude to volunteers in the Upper West Region for their dedicated service, emphasizing their key role in delivering aid during conflicts and disasters. Addressing a gathering at a brief ceremony in Wa to mark the new year and foster member networking, he commended the John Mahama led government for including the Red Cross in its budget, enabling the organisation to concentrate on projects rather than operational costs.

Dr Donkoh was inspired by the organisation’s global efforts, including assisting civilians affected by the Ukraine Russia conflict. In fact, a few months ago, during the Ukraine and Russia war, they were having challenges trying to move people who were trapped within the war. They had to fall on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which is a branch of the Red Cross, to do that, and they responded, he explained.

He underscored the Red Cross’s mission to serve humanity selflessly, recognising volunteers’ relentless work in first aid, disaster response, and other essential services. He wished volunteers, their families, and the country a peaceful new year, reaffirming the Red Cross’s dedication to serving humanity and upholding dignity for those in need. We do that without even asking for anything, Dr Donkoh stated.

Charles Lwanga Pouzing Esq., the Upper West Regional Minister and Regional Patron of the Red Cross, expressed pride in the members’ dedication and pledged continued support for the society’s effective functioning. The Regional Minister’s presence at the ceremony underscored government commitment to supporting humanitarian organizations operating at the grassroots level.

Four stakeholders and 15 volunteers received certificates in recognition of their commitment during the ceremony. Maria Johana Yourpor, the Regional Chairperson of GRCS, said the gathering was organised to honour veteran volunteers, some of whom had served the Society for nearly four decades, and to motivate younger members to remain committed to humanitarian service.

She explained that unlike the usual Red Cross presence at emergencies and crises, the event was meant to allow volunteers to interact, reflect, encourage one another and celebrate their collective achievements. The celebration provided an opportunity for volunteers to network and share experiences from their years of humanitarian work across the region.

Issahaque Abdul Rauf, Upper West Regional Manager of GRCS, presented an update on activities in the Region, including the ongoing Green Women’s Project at Loho in the Nadowli Kaleo District, which seeks to empower women through environmentally sustainable livelihoods. The project represents one of several initiatives the Red Cross operates in the region to support vulnerable communities.

President Mahama had earlier promised to allocate budget funds to support Red Cross operations during discussions about involving the organisation in the Free Primary Healthcare implementation. The President congratulated the Red Cross Society on its impact over the past years and committed government support for its humanitarian activities.

The Ghana Red Cross Society is a volunteer based humanitarian organisation that provides disaster response, first aid training, health education, and community support to prevent and alleviate human suffering. The Society was established by an Act of Parliament (Act 10 of 1958) and is affiliated to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The organisation operates under seven Fundamental Principles: Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary Service, Unity and Universality. These principles guide all humanitarian services provided by the Society across Ghana’s 16 regions. The GRCS maintains over 66,000 volunteers across the country who are trained to respond to various emergencies and disasters.

The Society’s core mandate is to render humanitarian services to people during disasters and other emergencies. Activities include Disaster Risk Reduction, Health and Social Care, First Aid Training and Services, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS), and Youth and Volunteer Development. Volunteers and staff receive training in MHPSS to support both themselves and vulnerable populations in communities.

The ICRC, which Dr Donkoh referenced in his remarks about the Ukraine Russia conflict, is an impartial, neutral and independent organization whose exclusively humanitarian mission is to protect the lives and dignity of victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence and to provide them with assistance. The ICRC also works to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening humanitarian law and universal humanitarian principles.

In the Upper West Region, Red Cross volunteers have been actively involved in responding to various emergencies including flooding, fire outbreaks, and health related crises. The organisation maintains a strong presence in all districts, working closely with traditional authorities, district assemblies, and other stakeholders to coordinate humanitarian responses.

The Green Women’s Project mentioned by the Regional Manager represents the organisation’s commitment to sustainable development beyond emergency response. By empowering women through environmentally sustainable livelihoods, the project addresses poverty and environmental degradation simultaneously, demonstrating the Red Cross’s holistic approach to community development.

The recognition ceremony in Wa reflects a broader trend within the Red Cross movement to celebrate and retain volunteers who form the backbone of humanitarian service delivery. With some volunteers having served for nearly four decades, the Society recognizes that institutional memory and experience are invaluable assets in emergency response and community development work.

The government’s decision to include Red Cross in the national budget marks a significant policy shift toward supporting civil society organizations that provide essential public services. By reducing the organization’s burden of raising operational funds, the budget allocation allows GRCS to focus resources on expanding programme reach and improving service quality.