Recruitment for Police, Fire, Prisons, and Immigration Services begins Nov. 15

The Ministry of the Interior has officially announced that applications for recruitment into the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Immigration Service will open from 15th November to 15th December 2025.

According to the Ministry, this nationwide recruitment exercise forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Ghana’s internal security architecture, enhance public safety, and promote effective service delivery across all internal security agencies.

In a statement, the Ministry emphasised that it seeks to attract suitably qualified, disciplined, and patriotic Ghanaian citizens who are ready to serve the nation with integrity, professionalism, and dedication.

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their applications within the stated period.

The Ministry further noted that details of the available vacancies, including specific requirements, qualifications, and application procedures for each category and post under the respective agencies, will be communicated to the public in due course.

Applicants are therefore advised to carefully read all instructions and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying.

According to the ministry, only shortlisted applicants will be contacted and invited for screening, aptitude tests, and background verification.

The Ministry cautioned applicants against dealing with individuals or groups claiming to have the ability to influence the recruitment process for a fee.

It stressed that the Ministry and its agencies do not charge any fee at any stage of the exercise.

Any applicant found to have submitted false information or forged documents will be disqualified and may face prosecution.

Furthermore, any form of middleman involvement or engagement at any stage of the recruitment will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Ministry added that information on the mode of application will be communicated in due course.