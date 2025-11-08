Recording Academy Announces 2026 Grammy Nominations Across Categories

The Recording Academy unveiled nominees for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Friday morning, November 7, during a livestream presentation featuring past winners including Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Jon Batiste, KAROL G, and Sam Smith. The ceremony will take place February 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcasting live on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.

Kendrick Lamar leads all nominees with nine nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Lady Gaga, producer Cirkut, and producer Jack Antonoff each received seven nominations, while Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, Sabrina Carpenter, and mixer Serban Ghenea earned six nominations apiece.

The nominations span 95 categories recognizing music released between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025. This eligibility window explains why Taylor Swift received no nominations, as her album “The Life of a Showgirl” was released in October 2024 outside the qualifying period.

Major Category Highlights

Bad Bunny made history becoming the first Spanish language artist to simultaneously earn nominations in the best album, record, and song categories in the same year with “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”. His track “DtMF” competes for Record of the Year alongside Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild,” Doechii’s “Anxiety,” Billie Eilish’s “WILDFLOWER,” Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA’s “luther,” Chappell Roan’s “The Subway,” and ROSÉ featuring Bruno Mars with “APT.”

The K-pop genre received recognition through ROSÉ’s collaboration “APT.” with Bruno Mars, nominated for record of the year, song of the year, and best pop duo/group performance. “Golden,” a song from the Netflix film “Kpop Demon Hunters,” scored nominations for song of the year, pop duo/group performance, and best song written for visual media.

Album of the Year nominees include Bad Bunny’s “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” Justin Bieber’s “SWAG,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend,” Clipse featuring Pusha T and Malice’s “Let God Sort Em Out,” Lady Gaga’s “MAYHEM,” Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX,” Leon Thomas’s “MUTT,” and Tyler, The Creator’s “CHROMAKOPIA.”

Best New Artist Contenders

The Best New Artist category features Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, The Marias, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, and Lola Young. KATSEYE, a Los Angeles based global girl group whose music and dance moves are influenced by K-pop superstars, earned nominations for best new artist and best pop duo/group performance, representing a rare achievement for a girl group in a major Grammy category.

No K-pop artist has ever won a Grammy before, meaning any of the nominated women could potentially make history if they take home an award in February.

Producer Recognition Milestones

Jack Antonoff became the first producer and songwriter to earn nominations in all three major categories with two different artists in the same year. His work appears in Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year categories with multiple collaborators.

The Producer of the Year, Non Classical category features Dan Auerbach, Cirkut, Dijon, Blake Mills, and Sounwave. Songwriter of the Year, Non Classical nominees include Amy Allen, Edgar Barrera, Jessie Jo Dillon, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Laura Veltz.

Genre Representation

Pop categories showcase competitive fields with Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild,” Lady Gaga’s “Disease,” Chappell Roan’s “The Subway,” and Lola Young’s “Messy” competing for Best Pop Solo Performance. Best Pop Vocal Album nominees include works from Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and Teddy Swims.

Country music celebrates Tyler Childers, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, and Lainey Wilson in Best Country Solo Performance. Rock categories feature Linkin Park’s return with “The Emptiness Machine” and their album “From Zero” among nominees.

Latin music receives extensive recognition with Bad Bunny’s album nominated in Best Música Urbana Album. KAROL G’s “Tropicoqueta” competes for Best Latin Pop Album alongside releases from Rauw Alejandro, Andrés Cepeda, Natalia Lafourcade, and Alejandro Sanz.

New Categories and Changes

The Recording Academy announced in June 2025 that two new categories would debut at the 2026 ceremony: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover, bringing the total to 95 categories. Best Country Album was renamed Best Contemporary Country Album, and Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package was merged back into the Best Recording Package category.

Visual media categories honor soundtracks from “A Complete Unknown,” “F1® The Album,” “KPop Demon Hunters,” “Sinners,” and “Wicked” for Best Compilation Soundtrack. Original scores from “How To Train Your Dragon,” “Severance: Season 2,” “Sinners,” “Wicked,” and “The Wild Robot” compete for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

The Broadway musical “Maybe Happy Ending,” a South Korean production with lyrics by Hue Park, earned a nomination for best musical theater album after winning six Tony Awards in June including best musical, book, score, actor, direction, and scenic design.

Voting Timeline

First round voting took place from October 3 to October 15, 2025. Final round voting will occur from December 12, 2025, to January 5, 2026, ahead of winners being revealed during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony and telecast on February 1.

Winners across all categories will be determined by Recording Academy voting members, a peer group composed of music creators including artists, songwriters, producers, and engineers. Their votes decide every nominee and winner, reinforcing the Grammy Award as music’s only industry recognized, peer voted honor.

The ceremony will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, with highlights and exclusive content available throughout the year on live.GRAMMY.com.