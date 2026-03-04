Record Tourism and Premium Demand Power Airlines Into 2026, Says Fund Manager

Global air travel and tourism entered 2026 on firmer ground than at any point since the pandemic, and the investment case for the sector is building on a foundation of structural change rather than simple volume recovery, according to Frank Holmes, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors (Nasdaq: GROW).

Holmes, whose firm pioneered the world’s first dedicated airline exchange-traded fund, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), shared his outlook on the sector’s outlook in an exclusive written interview with NewsGhana.

Tourism breaks records; growth set to continue

The numbers underpinning investor optimism are striking. An estimated 1.52 billion international tourists travelled globally in 2025, nearly 60 million more than in 2024, making it a new record year for international tourist arrivals in the post-pandemic era. Tourism receipts reached approximately 1.9 trillion United States dollars in 2025, up 5 percent from the prior year, with total export revenues from tourism estimated at 2.2 trillion dollars.

Holmes attributed the surge to structural forces, not just post-pandemic bounce. “The rebound is being driven by pent-up global demand for travel, a return to pre-pandemic growth trends in international arrivals, and the rapid expansion of the middle class, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, which is increasing travel aspirations and spending,” he said. “Given that projections show continued growth in arrivals and spending, I remain bullish that the momentum can continue.”

UN Tourism expects international arrivals to grow a further 3 to 4 percent in 2026, assuming Asia and the Pacific continues to recover, global economic conditions remain favourable and geopolitical conflicts do not escalate.

Airlines squeeze more from each seat

Record passenger volumes are only part of the story. Holmes pointed to deliberate structural changes that are helping carriers convert traffic into profit. “Record revenues appear sustainable in the short to medium term because travel volumes are approaching or exceeding pre-pandemic levels and passengers are spending more, particularly in premium segments,” he said. “New fare products and ancillary services that extract higher yields, such as premium seating options and ancillary fees, help support profitability beyond volume recovery.”

The premium travel trend has been particularly pronounced. Holmes noted that the surge in travel is so intense that airlines are placing passengers on waitlists even when they attempt to use reward points for upgrades, describing demand as too large for airlines to accommodate in the traditional way. “The stronger-than-expected demand for premium travel suggests consumers are trading up and prioritising comfort and enhanced experiences even amid broader economic pressures,” he said.

Managing fuel costs and geopolitical risk

Airlines continue to face headwinds. Holmes acknowledged that rising fuel prices and geopolitical uncertainty can compress margins, but framed them as cyclical rather than structural threats. He pointed out that U.S. gasoline prices remain below year-earlier levels, a positive driver for both consumer travel spending and airline operating margins.

For investors tracking the sector, Holmes identified a core set of indicators to watch: global tourism arrival forecasts, airline passenger revenues with a particular focus on premium segments, fuel price trends, and macro indicators such as middle-class growth in emerging markets.

Thematic investing through JETS

The U.S. Global Jets ETF is the only airline-dedicated exchange-traded fund on the market, holding positions across airlines, airports and online booking companies. Holmes explained why the vehicle offers a distinct investment proposition. “Thematic investing in aviation reflects broader economic and mobility trends by linking returns to travel demand and overall economic activity. This kind of thematic vehicle also reflects how investors are looking to capture sector-specific growth trends rather than broad market exposure,” he said.

On emerging markets, Holmes was direct. “Emerging markets are increasingly important growth drivers for global air travel demand,” he said, citing rising middle-class aspirations and improved air connectivity across Asia, Africa and Latin America as the primary engines. Africa delivered the strongest regional growth performance in 2025, with arrivals rising 8 percent, led by an 11 percent increase in North Africa.

Holmes acknowledged that the sector is not without risks. Trade tensions, high travel costs, geopolitical conflicts and potential economic slowdowns remain meaningful downside scenarios. “The key is that the structural drivers, demographics, middle-class growth and the human desire to travel, are far more durable than the cyclical pressures investors tend to fixate on,” he said.