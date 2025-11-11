Reclaiming Atlantic Ties: Nigerians to Play Key Role at GUBA Barbados 2025

Barbados is set to host the first-ever Caribbean edition of the GUBA Awards this November, with Nigerian entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders expected to play a leading role in shaping the landmark event.

The three-day summit, organized in partnership with the Office of the Prime Minister of Barbados, will run from November 10 to 12, 2025, marking the 16th edition of the prestigious awards. According to organizers, Nigerians already make up the majority of registrations — a sign of the country is growing influence in global business networks.

In a statement, Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, President and Founder of the GUBA Awards, described the Barbados summit as a strategic platform for expanding trade and investment between Africa and the Caribbean. She said the event will serve as “a springboard for Nigerian businesses to explore and engage with the Caribbean market.”

Held under the theme “Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny: Build, Connect, Renew,” the GUBA Barbados 2025 Summit will bring together heads of state, policymakers, CEOs, and investors to advance economic cooperation across the Atlantic.

Amoateng emphasized that the initiative aims to create tangible partnerships between Nigeria — Africa’s largest economy — and the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM). She noted that the Caribbean, with its 44 million English-speaking consumers, presents an untapped opportunity for Nigerian entrepreneurs seeking to expand globally.

“Nigerian businesses have excelled across Africa and beyond, but the Caribbean remains a gateway with immense potential — a region that shares our cultural ties, language, and entrepreneurial spirit,” Amoateng said. “As both economies evolve, there are clear synergies in fintech, entertainment, agriculture, renewable energy, fashion, and professional services.”

The summit is also expected to strengthen South-South relations and open up multi-billion-dollar trade prospects between Africa and the Caribbean.

Recent diplomatic developments underscore Nigeria’s deepening engagement with the region — including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s honorary knighthood from St. Lucia and strengthened bilateral relations with St. Kitts and Nevis.

Among the dignitaries slated to attend are Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom; Jumoke Oduwole, Nigeria’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment; Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy; and renowned businessman Femi Otedola.

The GUBA Barbados 2025 Summit is expected to mark a turning point in Africa-Caribbean relations, positioning Nigeria as a key player in shaping the future of cross-Atlantic trade and collaboration.