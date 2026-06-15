Recalled After Three Years, Baba Rahman Vows Fight for Ghana

Black Stars defender Abdul Baba Rahman, recalled after three years, has pledged to fight for Ghanaians as Ghana’s World Cup campaign opens against Panama on June 17 in Toronto.

Rahman spoke to AshesGyamera from the squad’s training base in Providence, Rhode Island, where the team arrived on June 11 for final preparations. “We will fight to make Ghanaians proud,” he told the outlet.

His words carry extra weight given his own path back into the squad. The Ghana Football Association named him in its provisional World Cup group in May, his first call up since September 2023, ending nearly three years away from the national team. Communications Director Henry Asante Twum told Asempa FM the recall was a purely technical decision by head coach Carlos Queiroz, who took over in April after Otto Addo left the role despite guiding Ghana through a near flawless qualifying campaign.

Not every fan welcomed the move. After Ghana’s one all draw with Wales in Cardiff on June 2, some supporters used social media to call for Rahman to be left out of the squad, citing past lapses in big matches, while others argued his experience at left back would help a defense short on cover.

Ghana arrives at the tournament off a difficult run of results. The team lost to Mexico by two goals to nil last month, then settled for that one all draw against Wales, extending a winless streak to seven matches. The form stands in contrast to a qualifying campaign in which Ghana topped its group with 25 points from 10 games, recording eight wins, one draw and one loss.

This marks Ghana’s fifth appearance at the World Cup. After facing Panama, the Black Stars meet England in Boston on June 23, then Croatia, the 2018 runners up, in Philadelphia on June 27. A third place finish in the group could still be enough to advance under the tournament’s expanded format.