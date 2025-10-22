Reality TV Star’s Ex Launches Defamation Suit Against Bravo

Chuvalo Mark Ferrell has filed a $200 million defamation lawsuit against Bravo and NBCUniversal, alleging the network knowingly aired false accusations about him during his ex wife’s debut season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The legal action marks the latest chapter in an increasingly contentious post divorce battle between Ferrell and Kelli Ferrell, one of the reality show’s newest cast members.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Chuvalo alleges that Kelli fabricated storylines accusing him of domestic abuse and financial theft, claims he says are completely false. The lawsuit specifically targets statements made on Season 16 of the Bravo reality series, where cast members allegedly discussed him in unflattering terms.

At the heart of the legal dispute is a $420,000 business loan that Chuvalo and Kelli jointly obtained in 2022 to expand their restaurant, Nana’s Chicken and Waffles. Chuvalo claims in court filings that Kelli misappropriated portions of the loan proceeds for personal expenses, including birthday celebrations, yet later accused him on national television of stealing the money. He maintains that he fully repaid the loan obligation despite these allegations.

The lawsuit states that cast members described him on the show as a criminal, an abuser, and a fraud. Chuvalo alleges that Bravo’s producers were aware these characterizations were untrue but chose to broadcast them anyway, prioritizing entertainment value over factual accuracy. He argues this decision has caused irreparable damage to both his personal reputation and professional standing.

The financial damages Chuvalo seeks reflect what he describes as the severity of harm to his life and business interests. He’s requesting $100 million in compensatory damages for alleged losses to his reputation and livelihood, plus an additional $100 million in punitive damages. The punitive portion, according to legal experts familiar with such cases, appears designed to send a message to the entertainment industry about accountability in reality television production.

Kelli and Chuvalo’s relationship history spans more than a decade. The couple married in 2011 and share three daughters: Chance, Chasiti, and Chelsi. They filed for divorce in 2022, though the legal proceedings weren’t finalized until September 2024, making for a contentious two year separation process marked by multiple court battles.

Their divorce settlement granted Kelli primary custody of their three children, with both parents sharing joint legal custody. The agreement requires Chuvalo to pay $3,991 monthly in child support and maintain health insurance coverage for his daughters. However, enforcement has proven complicated, with Kelli alleging in subsequent filings that Chuvalo hasn’t made support payments since January 2025.

The divorce settlement also addressed significant financial complications from their shared business ventures. Court documents reveal that during their separation, the parties defaulted on federal sales taxes and Georgia state tax liabilities stemming from business operations from 2017 to 2022. Perhaps most significantly, judges noted that Chuvalo allegedly disposed of approximately $790,000 in marital assets during the separation period.

Property division in their divorce proved complex, reflecting years of intertwined business and personal finances. Kelli received $175,000 in the settlement along with household furniture valued at $45,000, a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, a Rolex Oyster watch, diamond jewelry, and her wedding ring set. Chuvalo was awarded $90,000. Their marital home was sold with proceeds divided between them.

The restaurant business that initially connected them has since become another point of contention. While Kelli continues operating Nana’s Chicken and Waffles in McDonough, Georgia, Chuvalo has opened what some view as a competing establishment, Uncle Butch’s Chicken and Waffles in nearby Conyers. Both restaurants operate in the same niche market, serving Southern comfort food specialties.

Kelli’s legal troubles extend beyond her ex husband’s defamation suit. She’s currently facing a lawsuit from her restaurant landlord for allegedly owing more than $101,000 in unpaid rent, interest, and late charges. Additionally, Navy Federal Credit Union has sued her for approximately $26,400 in credit card debt. Kelli’s representatives have attributed these financial difficulties to the expensive and contentious divorce process, noting she’s accumulated close to $160,000 in legal fees.

The defamation lawsuit against Bravo comes after Chuvalo previously issued cease and desist orders to the network earlier in 2025. According to reports from April 2025, Chuvalo filed legal action directly addressing Bravo Media and NBCUniversal, challenging what he called false and distorted narratives about financial misconduct and threats. He sought public clarification and requested media outlets retract information he considered damaging to his reputation.

This legal battle has created additional complications for Season 17 production of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kelli recently hired fellow cast member Phaedra Parks, a licensed attorney, to represent her in an emergency petition seeking court approval to include their children in filming. Chuvalo’s lawyers responded by calling the filing procedurally improper and legally unfounded under Georgia law, noting that emergency motions cannot be used to rewrite final custody terms without proof of material changes in circumstances.

When asked about discussing her divorce on national television, Kelli has remained defiant. She told People magazine that she speaks her truth regardless of how it looks, and suggested that if someone doesn’t want their actions discussed publicly, they should have treated her better. She’s maintained that she and Chuvalo no longer communicate and wouldn’t know his thoughts about her reality television appearances.

Bravo and NBCUniversal have not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit. The network’s typical practice in defamation cases has been to vigorously defend editorial decisions, often citing First Amendment protections and arguing that reality television participants understand they may be discussed by cast members. However, the $200 million figure attached to this lawsuit exceeds most previous legal actions against the network.

Legal experts note that defamation cases involving reality television face unique challenges. Plaintiffs must prove not only that statements were false and damaging, but also that producers acted with actual malice, knowing the information was false or showing reckless disregard for the truth. The presence of divorce proceedings with documented allegations could complicate Chuvalo’s case, as courts sometimes view such disputes as matters of public concern when broadcast on reality television.

The lawsuit highlights ongoing tensions in reality television production between authentic storytelling and legal liability. Networks walk a fine line between allowing cast members to share their perspectives and ensuring those perspectives don’t cross into actionable defamation. As reality programming continues expanding across multiple platforms, these legal boundaries are being tested with increasing frequency.