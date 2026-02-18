Reality Star’s Three-Year Facial Mystery Traced to Her Own Breast Implants

After three years, 21 doctors, emergency surgery and more than 113,000 US dollars in medical expenses, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has traced the source of her severe and publicly documented facial disfigurement to ruptured silicone breast implants she had carried in her body for nearly two decades.

Doctors discovered that both of Glanville’s implants were compromised. One had developed a slow leak while the other was fully ruptured, allowing silicone to spread into her lymphatic system. Medical professionals warned that the situation could become life-threatening if not treated urgently, leading to emergency surgery to remove the implants.

The breakthrough came in early February 2026 when Glanville, 53, noticed that one breast looked smaller than the other and requested a sonogram. The technician delivered a blunt assessment: the silicone had leaked into the lymph nodes under both arms, clogging them and preventing proper drainage. Glanville had received her official diagnosis in December 2025 but had not publicly disclosed the cause until now.

Speaking to TMZ outside her doctor’s office in Beverly Hills, she described the discovery as a shock. “They looked fine. They felt fine. The mammogram said they were fine. It wasn’t until I had a sonogram,” she said. She had visited 21 doctors over the course of her illness and spent what she described as enormous sums seeking answers. “I went to 21 doctors; I’ve spent so much money, and you know, there is such a thing as breast implant illness.”

The implants Glanville had were installed in 2007 and are now considered illegal and no longer manufactured, having been withdrawn due to safety concerns identified in subsequent years. She opted against silicone replacements entirely following the removal surgery and said she is now focused on recovery.

Medical guidelines recommend replacing breast implants every 10 years or monitoring them with imaging. Glanville acknowledged she kept hers for almost 20 years without a sonogram and described the experience as a lesson she hopes other women absorb. “You have to be vigilant,” she said. “Just keep on checking, even if they look good and feel good.”

Glanville is now undergoing laser treatment and non-surgical procedures to address the facial changes caused by the infection. “It sucks to age 20 years overnight,” she said, adding that she feels well and is ready to resume her life after three years largely spent at home.