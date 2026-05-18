Real Madrid Top World’s Wealthiest Football Squad Rankings

Real Madrid field the wealthiest starting eleven in world football, with their top players holding a combined 941.7 million dollars, according to a May 2026 study by football predictions platform SureTipsPro.

Striker Kylian Mbappé leads the Spanish giants with a personal net worth above 300 million dollars, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois adds another 147 million dollars. The squad sits roughly 166 million dollars ahead of Bayern München, which holds second place at 775.3 million dollars.

Bayern’s lineup features goalkeeper Manuel Neuer at 178 million dollars and England striker Harry Kane at 158 million dollars. Midfielder Joshua Kimmich, in his eleventh year at the German club, is estimated at 138 million dollars.

Liverpool ranks third overall and tops the English Premier League at 657.8 million dollars, narrowly ahead of Barcelona at 657.4 million dollars. Mohamed Salah leads the Anfield side at 170 million dollars, with captain Virgil van Dijk worth a further 144 million dollars. The pair account for almost half of Liverpool’s combined squad value.

Manchester City rounds out the top five at 589.6 million dollars, headed by new arrival Gianluigi Donnarumma at over 130 million dollars and 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri at 80 million dollars.

Atlético Madrid (579.3 million dollars), Inter Milan (560.1 million dollars), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at 522.5 million dollars, Aston Villa (519.4 million dollars), and Arsenal (450.6 million dollars) complete the top ten. The PSG side preparing for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final on May 30 includes 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, who is estimated at 141 million dollars.

The study examined 20 top clubs and identified each side’s strongest first team based on appearances, then calculated player net worth using gross career earnings, including salaries and bonuses across their professional careers.

“The Premier League has become the richest league in world football,” a SureTipsPro analyst said.

The findings underline a financial gap between elite European leagues and the rest, with five Premier League clubs and three La Liga sides occupying the top ten. Premier League representatives reached the finals of all three major UEFA club competitions during the 2025/26 season.