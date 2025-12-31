Real Madrid Legend Roberto Carlos Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

Real Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos was admitted to hospital for emergency heart surgery on New Year’s Eve. The 52-year-old was undergoing an examination for a blood clot and was rushed to hospital after tests.

It is reported by Marca that Carlos had gone to the doctor to have a blood clot in his leg checked in Sao Paulo, in his native Brazil. It was part of a routine check-up, but doctors detected an arrhythmia, and further tests established that a portion of his heart was not functioning properly.

According to Spanish daily sports newspaper Diario AS, Roberto Carlos initially sought tests for a small blood clot in his leg. However, a full-body Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan showed his heart was not functioning properly. He was admitted to hospital for surgery to have a catheter inserted.

The procedure, which was expected to last 40 minutes, extended to almost three hours due to a complication, AS said, adding the procedure was successful. What was initially supposed to be a 40-minute operation was extended to a total of three hours due to complications inserting a catheter to regulate his heart rate, but was eventually successful.

Roberto Carlos is said to be out of danger but remains under close observation and will stay hospitalized for another 48 hours to ensure his recovery continues. Through his representatives, the former Real Madrid star conveyed a reassuring message to Spanish outlet AS, stating, “I’m fine now.”

The incident is described as a scare, and after 48 hours, he will leave the hospital provided there are no further complications.

This latest hospitalisation represents the second health concern Carlos has faced during 2025. Earlier in the year, the football icon was compelled to delay a scheduled visit to Nepal in April after falling suddenly unwell. The former defender had been expected to arrive in the country on April 18 to take part in the Nepal Super League, but organisers announced he had suffered a sudden illness that prevented his travel.

The legendary full back played for Real Madrid for 11 years from 1996 to 2007 during his illustrious playing career. He won three Champions League titles with Los Blancos in 1998, 2000, and 2002, along with four La Liga championships. Carlos also won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil.

The former left back remains a legend at Real Madrid, and beloved for his larger than life character. Still working as an ambassador for Los Blancos, Carlos still lives in the Spanish capital, where his daughter began playing in the academy at Valdebebas last year. His elder son, Enzo Alves, is now playing for the under 17 side too, and has three goals in eight appearances for Spain’s under 17 team.

Roberto Carlos is widely regarded as one of the greatest left backs in football history, known for his powerful free kicks and attacking prowess. His legendary free kick against France in 1997, which curved impossibly into the goal, remains one of the most iconic moments in football history and has been studied by scientists for defying conventional physics.