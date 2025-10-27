Real Madrid End Four-Match Clásico Losing Streak with Bernabéu Victory

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu, ending a four-match losing streak against their Catalan rivals in a thrilling El Clásico that showcased intense drama and quality football.

Goals from Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham secured all three points for Real Madrid in the highly anticipated encounter. The victory marked a significant turnaround for the home side, which had endured a painful run of four consecutive defeats against Barcelona in recent meetings.

The match delivered the intensity and quality that defines El Clásico, Spain’s greatest rivalry. Both teams displayed attacking intent throughout the encounter, with Barcelona managing to score once but ultimately falling short against a determined Real Madrid side.

“The victory reclaimed bragging rights in Spain’s greatest rivalry,” observers noted.

Mbappé, who joined Real Madrid ahead of this season, opened his Clásico account with his goal, while Bellingham continued his impressive form for the Spanish giants. The win provides crucial momentum for Real Madrid in both the La Liga title race and the psychological battle with their historic rivals.

The four-match losing streak had been a source of frustration for Real Madrid fans and management, making this victory particularly sweet. The result shifts the balance of power in recent encounters between the two clubs and demonstrates Real Madrid’s ability to respond under pressure at their home stadium.

Barcelona will look to regroup after the defeat, while Real Madrid will aim to build on this performance in upcoming fixtures. The rivalry continues to captivate football fans worldwide, with both clubs maintaining their status as two of the sport’s most successful and popular teams.