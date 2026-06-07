Real Madrid Elects President as Mourinho, Klopp Wait

Real Madrid members head to Valdebebas today to vote in the club’s first contested presidential election in 20 years, following a season without a single title.

Polling runs from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Ciudad Real Madrid basketball pavilion, with the count beginning immediately after polls close. Around 70,000 of the club’s approximately 100,000 eligible members are expected to cast ballots, with mail-in votes counted separately. Results are expected within two to three hours of the close.

Florentino Pérez, 79, seeks another four year term against Enrique Riquelme, 37, a renewable energy entrepreneur and Cox Group chief executive who has been a club member for over two decades.

Pérez called the snap vote on May 12, following a board of directors meeting, after the club ended the season without a trophy. Each candidate has effectively put a managerial name on the ballot alongside his own. Pérez confirmed publicly on June 3 that José Mourinho would return as coach if he wins, with a three year deal reported to be in place and an agreement understood to have been reached with Benfica for €15 million in compensation. Riquelme named Jürgen Klopp as his preferred manager on June 5, with a plan to have Raúl González contact Klopp the morning after the vote to present the project. Riquelme has also promised to bring Erling Haaland to the club.

Riquelme’s wider platform includes a full redevelopment of the Valdebebas training complex into a members’ facility with swimming pools, padel courts, and a basketball arena open to the public, under the campaign slogan “legacy and future.”

Prediction market data gives Riquelme’s campaign little chance of shifting the result, with Pérez drawing strong trader consensus based on his track record, strict eligibility barriers that limit challengers, and recent campaign momentum. His four terms since returning to power in 2009 went uncontested.

Members voting in person must bring a membership card and valid photo identification.