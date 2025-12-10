Readers Bay Foundation Announces Appointment Of Kofi Agbogah As Board Chair

The Executive Committee of the Readers Bay Foundation proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Kofi Agbogah, Executive Director of Hen Mpoano, as the new Board Chair of the Foundation. His appointment marks a significant milestone in the organization’s continued commitment to advancing literacy, empowering youth, and promoting community development across Ghana and beyond.

Mr. Agbogah brings to the Foundation a distinguished record of leadership, strategic vision, and community-focused development. As Executive Director of Hen Mpoano, he has led numerous high-impact initiatives in coastal governance, environmental sustainability, and capacity building efforts that have earned him national and international recognition. His experience in institutional strengthening, project management, and strategic partnerships makes him uniquely poised to guide Readers Bay Foundation into its next phase of growth.

In announcing the appointment, the Executive Committee reaffirmed its confidence in Mr. Agbogah’s leadership, citing his proven dedication to social impact and his ability to inspire and mobilize communities.

“Mr. Agboga’s appointment reflects our commitment to building a strong and visionary leadership team. His depth of experience and passion for community development align perfectly with the mission of Readers Bay Foundation,” the Committee stated.

As Board Chair, Mr. Agbogah will provide strategic oversight and guidance to the Foundation’s programs, including literacy promotion, youth mentorship, community libraries development, and advocacy for equitable access to educational resources. His leadership is expected to strengthen partnerships, expand the Foundation’s reach, and enhance its ability to deliver sustainable, community-centered solutions.

Accepting the appointment, Mr. Agbogah expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his dedication to supporting the Foundation’s mission.

“I am honored to serve as Board Chair of Readers Bay Foundation,” he said. “Literacy and education are powerful tools for transformation. I look forward to working with the Board, management, and partners to advance initiatives that enrich lives, empower young people, and build resilient communities.”

The Readers Bay Foundation remains committed to fostering a reading culture and creating opportunities that shape a brighter future for all. The appointment of Mr. Agbogah as Board Chair signals renewed momentum toward achieving these goals.

Readers Bay Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting literacy, supporting lifelong learning, and empowering underserved communities through educational initiatives, reading programs, and capacity-building interventions.

Signed

Irene Asieduah Mensah

Director

Readers Bay Foundation