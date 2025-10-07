REAC Seminar Targets Sweeping Reforms in Real Estate Sector

Ghana’s Real Estate Agency Council is preparing to launch comprehensive reforms aimed at eliminating fraud and restoring investor confidence in the country’s property market, with a major stakeholder seminar scheduled for October 15, 2025 at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of REAC, Emmanuel Jeffrey, says the council is determined to tighten regulations, inspect transactions more rigorously, and remove illegal operators who have damaged the sector’s reputation. He emphasized that better regulation will naturally attract more investment and create stability in an industry that’s been plagued by scams and unlicensed practitioners.

“Any system that is regulated brings a lot of confidence and happiness for investors. That is key for us and it’s what government wants to see,” Jeffrey said. He urged the public to trust the council’s ongoing work to separate fraudulent operators from legitimate businesses.

The National Stakeholder Engagement Seminar on Real Estate Regulation in Ghana, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, will bring together regulators, developers, agents, brokers and investors under the theme ‘Strengthening real estate regulation through stakeholder engagement and collaboration’. The event is expected to create dialogue while serving as a platform for education and sensitization about licensing requirements and legal compliance.

Jeffrey identified fraud and misrepresentation by unlicensed developers and brokers as the sector’s biggest challenges. He warned consumers against handing over money to developers without proper due diligence, noting that the council wants to prevent people from being duped.

“People should not just hand over money to developers without doing due diligence. We want to prevent people from being duped and government wants to see a sector devoid of problems and unethical activities,” he explained.

Licensing and compliance remain central to REAC’s mandate under the Real Estate Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1047). The council is responsible for registering and licensing professionals, monitoring transactions and protecting consumers. All developers, agents and brokers must now use REAC’s standard sales and purchase agreements and submit regular reports, which helps the Ghana Revenue Authority collect taxes properly and boosts government revenue.

The council is also working with the Financial Intelligence Centre to monitor transactions and prevent money laundering in the real estate sector. Jeffrey stressed that every transaction must be reported and that developers must sell properties in cedis rather than foreign currencies to safeguard the financial system.

REAC has embraced digitalization, making it easier for the public to verify licensed operators from home. This reform is designed to build confidence and trust in the sector, Jeffrey noted.

However, he acknowledged that many Ghanaians still don’t know about the council even though it’s been operational for three years. The first years focused on setting up structures including staff, offices and systems. Now the council has started issuing licenses and is ready to enforce compliance more actively.

“If you deal with someone who is not licensed, you are on your own. We want to educate the public that the council is here to protect them and ensure ethical standards,” Jeffrey warned.

He underscored the importance of government support in sustaining the council’s regulatory work, noting that effective regulation requires adequate resources for awareness creation and logistics.

Jolanda Castagna, Managing Director of Akka Kappa Ghana, said she expects the seminar to push for stricter adherence to existing rules. She pointed out that laws already exist but few people follow them or even know about them.

Castagna stressed that the seminar should address scams that have eroded trust in the industry. Eliminating fraudulent practices will naturally boost investor confidence and benefit everyone involved, she noted.

She encouraged developers, agents and brokers to subscribe and comply with REAC’s regulations, urging the public to work with regulated companies. While this may cost more initially, it guarantees peace of mind for buyers and investors.

Castagna also urged regulators to pay closer attention to construction standards, warning that poor building practices currently put buyers at significant risk.

The seminar represents a critical step in REAC’s broader reform agenda to transform Ghana’s real estate sector into a more transparent, credible and investor-friendly industry. Jeffrey expressed confidence that the conference will deepen dialogue, unite stakeholders and push forward reforms that guarantee a safer market for all participants.