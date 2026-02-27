Re-Evaluating Child Abuse Issues In Schools 

By
News Ghana
-
0
Child Abuse
Child Abuse

The subject of child abuse in schools is certainly not new and has led to discourses  in the areas of violence against children, corporal punishment, gender-based  violence, bullying, child sexual abuse and child neglect, just to name a few. It is  widely acknowledged that children are exposed to abuse when their safety and  wellbeing are not prioritized by individuals who are supposed to provide care for  them. This non-prioritization has been attributed to actions or inactions of parents or  caregivers that lead to situations of child endangerment, harm or death.  

Schools are places where children are exposed to pedagogy for education, instruction  and assessment in such a way that they are stimulated and encouraged to learn, build  on existing knowledge and improve their skills so that their learning outcomes are  aligned with school curriculum objectives and by extension, their wholesome  integration into the society. Schools generally achieve these objectives on the  platforms of child wellbeing and safety.  

Unfortunately, the welfare of children becomes jeopardized when schools become  breeding grounds that engender and tolerate child maltreatment. Sadly, children who  are repeatedly mistreated at school will not only show emotional and physical signs  of being abused but may lose and never recoup learning, become deficient in life  skills and struggle in their bid to be properly integrated into communities. In addition  to these consequences are the extra demands on healthcare, cultural, religious and  criminal justice systems which grapple with morbidity and mortality, mental  instability, substance abuse, violent and criminal behaviours exhibited by all  categories of child abuse victims. 

The appalling accounts of children who have been victims of abuse at schools have  continued to make the rounds. Children who are abused at schools typically  experience exploitation physically, emotionally, sexually and neglectfully. The 2021  report prepared for “The Office of the Federal Ombudsman” for victims of crime  titled “Compensating Crime Victims” highlights four categories of victims in  abusive situations. These are the direct victim that is, the child who was assaulted,  tortured, injured or killed; the indirect victim that is, the person who by reason of an  existing relationship with the abused child suffers; the secondary victim that is, a 

person who suffers harm as a result of intervening to assist the direct victim and  tertiary victims, who are people in the community. 

The persistence of child abuse discussions in schools has made it imperative to  examine issues of culpability, compensation and prevention initiatives. With respect  to culpability, fellow students, teachers, school support staff and school  administrators have been identified as abusers. Abuse from fellow students  commonly comes through bullying in all its forms. Abuse from teachers and school  support staff, on its part, may be fueled by hegemony and in other cases, defective  behaviour-regulation tools. For instance, the use of corrective interventions tainted  with aggression or bad blood. Abuse from school administrators would often entail  failure to report suspicions of child abuse, the non-prioritization of staff and student  training on child abuse matters and weak commitment to promulgating school  policies and procedures that mitigate child abuse occurrences. 

Compensation on its part, is a vital aspect in helping child abuse victims heal, cope  and eventually thrive. It is usually financial in nature and covers the costs of  victimization. Compensation is meant for any grievous injury that is suffered  personally by victims and will cater for expenses incurred in hospital treatments and  counselling, among others. For child abuse victims to easily access compensation,  reporting the abuse, immediately it is identified, to the appropriate authorities and  filing a Child Abuse Lawsuit, must be ensured. This is also important for the swift collection and preservation of pieces of evidence needed for the prosecution of  culprits. Furthermore, immediate reporting helps guide parents and caregivers on  precautions, needed actions and expectations as they pertain to the child abuse cases including, likely outcomes of compensation.  

Therefore, schools as a matter of priority, must come up with prevention initiatives  through the implementation of programs and activities that curb all forms of child  abuse. However, drawing up these programs might be challenging or unattainable  for school administrators if they are not objective-based. According to the 2021  article titled “Effective Components of School-Based Prevention Programs for Child  Abuse: A Meta-Physical Analytic Review” from the “Clinical Child and Family  Psychology Journal”, any program or activity directed at preventing child abuse  within a school should increase children’s knowledge about child abuse, increase 

their self-protection skills and make available and accessible, channels to disclose  abuse.  

Knowledge of child abuse should encapsulate its various forms, grooming  mechanisms, safe touches, unsafe touches and unhealthy secrets including, self awareness of one’s body and the responsibility to protect it from abusive situations.  Self-Protection skills will cover tactics that limit exposure to abusive situations or  prevent them from escalating. These include teaching children to be assertive, using  their voices when they need help and being more observant of their surroundings, in  case, there is need to make an escape. The channels for the disclosure of abuse should  be incorporated into the school system and consistently communicated to learners.  These channels and the staff in charge of them, should guarantee maximum safety  and professionalism for the children using them. 

For schools to achieve these objectives, their staff play a crucial role. For starters,  the recruitment processes of schools should particularly consider experience in  handling child abuse cases. The onboarding process likewise, should incorporate  child abuse awareness, the training to mitigate it and dissemination of information  of school processes in place to address it. Staff Performance Appraisal should  equally make provisions for measuring staff compliance with these processes. School management should not forget to provide staff with needed human resource  support to help facilitate their contribution to and embrace of school initiatives that 

prevent child abuse. 

Bidemi Nelson 

Shield of Innocence Initiative,  

Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here