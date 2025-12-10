RE: Comet Estates Landguards Kingpin Wanted As Court Orders Arrest After Attack On Police Officer

I am the Security Supervisor of Comet Security Company (CSC) and Acting Director of Operations for Woodfields Development Company.

However my attention has been drawn to a publication dated Wednesday October 29, 2025 in newsghana.com and captioned under the above headline.

I respond to set the records straight and demand retraction and apology for defaming my name and that of my company in the said publication by your newspaper.

I wish to state that l didn’t order an attack on police officer Corporal Richard Tetteh on land at Chrematinville at Nmai Djor-Borteyman as your newspaper has reported which news has gone viral in social media platforms, which has held me up to public ridicule.

I am also not a land-guard kingpin but l am a legitimate worker of Comet Security Company Limited.

I wish to clarify that Corporal Tetteh’s decision to secure a bench warrant for my arrest, based on false claims, is a face-saving scheme to conceal his own wrongdoing and unprofessional conduct.

It is a fact that Corporal Tetteh, together with a group of men, unlawfully entered Woodfields Development Company’s property early on Sunday, October 26, 2025, to supervise illegal construction.

However, Corporal Tetteh assaulted a company security guard, used state-issued handcuffs as a weapon, and caused the unlawful arrest of two employees.

The the corporal, acting as a ‘land-guard’ for Mr. Jonathan Yohonu, unlawfully entered the property of Woodfields, a sister company of Comet Properties, assaulted security men, and caused their detention.

On the day in question, l received a call from a company security guard reporting the officer’s presence on the land.

I have instructed them to take pictures as evidence. Later, an informant called to report the illegal construction, but Corporal Tetteh refused to speak to him on the informant’s phone.

The police officer later called him directly, and l, cautioned the police officer to stay away from the land, reminding him that a court had placed an injunction on the property, barring all interested parties until a pending case is determined.

I have documentary evidence of a voice recording of the telephone call to support my claim that l never ordered an attack on Corporal Tetteh on the land at Chrematinville Estate at Borteyman in Accra.

I wish to state the actions of Corporal Tetteh violates the 1992 Constitution, the Criminal Offences Act, and Police Service Regulations.

Corporal Richard Tetteh doing unlawful and illegal activities of landguardism on Sunday October 26, 2025 never showed his identity until he had problem with the security team of the Woodfields Development Company Limited.

“Corporal Richard conduct of filing criminal action before the Circuit Court against the security officer Doodfields Development Company which he now cited as an investigator in the case he is involved as a landguard, had confrontation on Sunday and claimed to have been wounded and lodged complaint at the police station constitute a clear case of malicious prosecution, abuse of office and against the laws of Ghana,

I want to reiterate that l am not a land-guard and that l dare the officer to provide proof and vowing to sue for defamation unless he retracts and apologises.

I wish to state on the record that Corporal Richard Tetteh himself knows me very well that l am not a land-guard as he claimed.

Rather l am a law abiding citizen of Ghana who is working with the highly reputable real estate company— Comet Properties Limited as Security Supervisor. The Comet Properties Limited, a legally registered company is a sister company of Woodfields Development Company.

l dare Corporal Richard Tetteh and media house to show me where l am doing landguard activities. I have never entered into anyone land to embark on any illegal construction project before.

I conclude that the write-up and news item under consideration is severely prejudiced and l have no alternative than to demand an unqualified apology and retraction of the offending and disparaging statements made against me and the company, Comet Properties Limited

KINDLY TAKE NOTICE AND NOTICE IS HEREBY SERVED THAT I HEREBY DEMANDS AN APOLOGY AND RETRACTION WITHIN FOURTEEN DAYS FROM THE DATE OF THE SAID PUBLICATION AND FAILURE THEREOF SHALL WARRANT ME TO SEEK THE NECESSARY REDRESS IN LAW FOR THE DEFAMATORY DAMAGE CAUSED TO ITS CORPORATE PERSON AND BUSINESS.

Signed

Kingsley Adjei Security Supervisor of Comet Security Company