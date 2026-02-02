rCOMSDEP to Launch Over 200 Mining Cooperatives by February

The Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) will launch over 200 new cooperatives by the end of February 2026, Communications Director John Afful announced on Monday.

The cooperatives will subsequently receive necessary licenses and permits to undertake small scale mining in their respective communities, in line with government regulations designed to formalize artisanal mining operations across Ghana.

Speaking on Monday, Afful said the cooperatives represent a major milestone in the government’s initiative to transform artisanal and small scale mining through community owned enterprises. The programme aims to replace unregulated operations with legally sanctioned mining cooperatives equipped with modern, mercury free processing facilities.

Each cooperative is structured around 25 members from mining communities who receive professional training, legal concessions and access to shared processing facilities. The cooperatives will benefit from vocational and technical training in safe mining practices, entrepreneurship, agriculture and digital skills.

The initiative consolidates the former Community Mining Scheme (CMS) and National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP) into a unified framework approved by Cabinet in July 2025. President John Dramani Mahama’s administration launched the programme officially in August 2025 at Obuasi.

Afful previously disclosed that government aims to establish 25 operational cooperative mining schemes during 2026. Three pilot cooperatives are expected to begin operations in Atwima Mponua District in Ashanti Region, Nkaseim in Ahafo Region and Adamu in Western Region.

The programme has engaged large scale mining companies including Newmont, Adamus Resources, AngloGold Ashanti and Perseus Mining, requesting each to cede at least 25 hectares of their legal concessions for community cooperative development. The World Gold Council has partnered with Ghana to support the initiative through technical assistance and market linkages.

Revenue from cooperative mining enterprises will be channeled into community development projects including water systems, health facilities, schools and renewable energy initiatives. Portions will be set aside for development funds, land reclamation and skills training programmes.

The government projects that approximately one million people work directly in artisanal mining, commonly known as galamsey, with up to 4.5 million dependent on the activity for livelihoods. Widespread mercury use in illegal operations has contaminated waterways and degraded farmland, particularly threatening cocoa production.

rCOMSDEP is structured around six pillars including cooperative mining with centralized processing, technical support services, vocational training, environmental rehabilitation, agricultural value chain development and community infrastructure projects. The programme emphasizes mercury free technologies and strict environmental guidelines.

The Minerals Commission and Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources have conducted extensive community engagements across Western, Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono, Upper East, Upper West and Savannah regions. Traditional authorities in visited communities have expressed support for the initiative.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has emphasized that the programme represents a transformation of livelihoods, communities and ecosystems rather than simply mining reform. The Ghana Chamber of Mines has endorsed the initiative as a bold and visionary step toward responsible mining.