RCee set to perform at Owofest 2025 on October 26

Ghanaian sensation RCee is set to bring his electrifying energy to this year’s Owofest (Obroni Wawu October Festival), happening on October 26th at Rawlings Park, Accra.

The fast-rising artist will headline the annual celebration that fuses music, fashion, and sustainability in one unforgettable experience. Owofest has become a staple in Accra’s cultural calendar, a vibrant tribute to Kantamanto Market’s iconic thrift and upcycling culture.

This year’s edition will feature live performances, fashion showcases, talent shows, art displays, and a beach clean-up, all aimed at promoting creative reuse and environmental consciousness.

For RCee, it’s another big stage moment following the success of his hits ‘Agenda’ and ‘Knees & Bend II’ and his growing reputation as one of Ghana’s most exciting new voices. Known for blending Highlife, Afrobeats, and R&B into smooth, mood-driven sounds, his performance is expected to bring a fresh wave of rhythm and emotion to the festival crowd.

RCee will be performing alongside Joey B, Iveth Stunner and Mcaldhan. From music lovers to eco-conscious fashionistas, Owofest 2025 promises a full-day vibe that is raw, real, and authentically Accra.