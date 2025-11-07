RCee ignites the airwaves with vibrant new single ‘Atiaa’

Ghanaian singer-songwriter, RCee returns with a vibrant new single titled ‘Atiaa’, a record that showcases his dynamic artistry and unmistakable charisma. The song fuses Pop, Highlife, and modern Ghanaian street rhythms, creating a sound that is both familiar and refreshingly original.

‘Atiaa’ captures the feeling of youthful confidence, love, and irresistible groove and a sonic expression of RCee’s knack for storytelling through melody. The track blends lush instrumentation, bouncy percussion, and smooth vocal delivery, resulting in a track that commands replay value whether in a car stereo, club, or on the streets.

“Atiaa is about my preference for women. It is also about energy, the kind that comes when you feel yourself and everything just aligns. It’s the sound of my world right now; fun, vibrant, and a little bit mischievous.”

The release of ‘Atiaa’ marks another bold step in RCee’s musical evolution. Known for his effortless ability to merge traditional Ghanaian influences with contemporary global sounds, RCee continues to carve out a lane that is distinctly his own.

With previous singles establishing him as one of the top new voices redefining the Ghanaian soundscape, ‘Atiaa’ further solidifies RCee’s reputation as an artist who represents both the future of Afrobeats and the soul of Highlife.

The song is accompanied by vibrant visuals that bring its story to life. Listen here https://orcd.co/rceeatiaa