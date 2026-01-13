Razak Kojo Opoku Takes On Fourth Estate and Sulemana Braimah Over “Misleading” GH¢170m KGL Claims

The former Head of Public Relations of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Razak Kojo Opoku, has taken a swipe at investigative outlet Fourth Estate and its executive director, Sulemana Braimah, accusing them of what he described as “bitterness” over figures published about revenue from the National Lottery Authority’s partnership with lottery operator KGL.

In a Facebook post, Mr Opoku questioned the consistency of figures reportedly cited by Fourth Estate, noting an apparent discrepancy between amounts quoted at different times.

“Fourth Estate and Sulemana Braimah once again have proven that they are just suffering from bitterness,” he wrote. “How did GHC 170 million they quoted in September 2025 become GHC 160 million in January 2026? Hahahaha.”

Mr Opoku went on to present what he said were the correct financial records of the NLA’s earnings from KGL. According to him, the NLA earned GHC 176 million from KGL in 2025 alone.

He further stated that KGL paid more than GHC 300 million in total to both the National Lottery Authority and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) within the same year.

Providing additional figures, the former NLA spokesperson said that between 2024 and 2025, the NLA alone received over GHC 333 million from KGL.

Mr Opoku’s comments add to the ongoing public debate surrounding revenues from the lottery sector and the transparency of figures reported by state institutions and civil society actors. As of the time of filing this report, Fourth Estate had not publicly responded to the claims raised in the Facebook post.