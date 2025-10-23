Razak Kojo Opoku Fires Back: “Fourth Estate’s Lies Exposed with Facts and Data”

Former Public Relations Manager of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Razak Kojo Opoku, has once again taken aim at investigative outlet The Fourth Estate, describing its recent publication on the NLA–KGL partnership as “a continuation of lies and misinformation.”

In a strongly worded statement titled “From Fat Lies to Empty Lies: The New Case of Fourth Estate Against Razak Kojo Opoku,” the former NLA spokesperson challenged the integrity and accuracy of The Fourth Estate’s reporting, particularly its allegations of impropriety in dealings between the NLA and KGL Technology Limited.

Mr. Opoku questioned the basis of the publication and demanded that The Fourth Estate produce evidence that he is “a paid consultant to KGL,” insisting that no such arrangement exists. He maintained that all claims linking him to financial dealings with the company are “false and malicious.”

“First and foremost, can Fourth Estate produce a letter indicating that I am a paid consultant to KGL for the purpose of integrity and honesty?” he queried.

He also clarified timelines regarding official correspondence between the NLA and KGL, insisting that while a letter from the NLA was dated October 7, 2025, KGL only received it on October 13, 2025 — a point he says is backed by documented evidence attached to his statement.

Furthermore, Opoku denied claims attributed to Mr. Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL, allegedly asking the NLA to defer a request to 2026. According to him, “there is available evidence proving this assertion false.”

Mr. Opoku accused The Fourth Estate and its Executive Director, Sulemana Briamah, of resorting to “personal attacks” and “fabrications of facts” after what he described as a failed attempt to uncover wrongdoing in the NLA–KGL deal.

“When an argument is lost, personal attack becomes the norm,” he stated, adding that the media organization “was completely misled in their fishing expedition against the NLA–KGL partnership.”

The former NLA PR manager also criticized The Fourth Estate’s previous reporting, which claimed the NLA had given away a GHS 3 billion business opportunity to KGL. According to him, those figures were “grossly inaccurate,” and the media outlet had failed to issue corrections even after being presented with data.

He further contested claims that the NLA paid GHS 37 million as profit to the state in 2018, describing that figure as “false” and “unsupported by the Authority’s official financial records.”

Mr. Opoku emphasized that The Fourth Estate is “neither a court nor a state investigative body” and therefore not entitled to demand sensitive economic or trade information from private or state-linked entities. He urged the outlet to verify its data through official NLA sources or through the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), led by its President, Albert Dwumfour.

In closing, Opoku reiterated his commitment to defending the reputation of KGL Technology Limited, which he described as “a responsible corporate entity contributing significantly to Ghana’s economy.”

“There will be no insults or lies, just intellectual debate based on facts and data,” he said. “We reject jandam journalism and remain resolute in the defense of indigenous businesses including KGL.”

Neither The Fourth Estate nor its Executive Director, Sulemana Briamah, has publicly responded to the latest statement as of press time.

