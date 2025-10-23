Razak Kojo Opoku Fires Back at The Fourth Estate for Fabricating Facts in KGL-NLA Saga

Former Public Relations Manager of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Razak Kojo Opoku, has launched a scathing response to what he describes as “falsehoods and fabrications” published by The Fourth Estate in its recent report on the relationship between the NLA and KGL Technology Limited.

In a strongly worded statement titled “From Fat Lies to Empty Lies: The New Case of Fourth Estate Against Razak Kojo Opoku,” Mr. Opoku accused the investigative outlet and its Executive Director, Sulemana Braimah, of running a “fishing expedition” aimed at tarnishing his reputation and that of KGL.

He challenged The Fourth Estate to produce evidence proving he is a paid consultant for KGL, insisting no such arrangement exists. “Can Fourth Estate produce a letter indicating that I am a paid Consultant to KGL for the purpose of integrity and honesty?” he asked.

Mr. Opoku maintained that the NLA’s letter to KGL was written on October 7, 2025, but was only received by KGL’s leadership on October 13, 2025 — contrary to what he claims was suggested in The Fourth Estate’s publication. He also disputed the report’s claim that KGL Executive Chairman, Mr. Alex Dadey, had asked the NLA to defer its request to 2026, asserting that documentary evidence attached to his statement proves otherwise.

“When an argument is lost, personal attack becomes the norm,” he wrote, adding that The Fourth Estate should admit it was “completely misled” in its reportage on the NLA-KGL deal instead of attempting to “save face by resorting to fabrication of facts.”

Mr. Opoku further emphasized that The Fourth Estate is neither a court nor a state investigative body, and therefore, no individual or company is obliged to provide it with sensitive or trade information. He advised the outlet to verify its claims with the NLA or seek assistance from Ghana Journalists Association President, Albert Dwumfour.

“What even makes The Fourth Estate and Sulemana Braimah think that the letters in their possession are genuine and authentic?” he queried.

The former NLA spokesperson also accused the outlet of previously misleading the public about the Authority’s financial performance, saying: “They lied about NLA giving away a GHS 3 billion prime business to KGL. They also lied about NLA paying GHS 37 million to the State as profit in 2018. When proven wrong with data, they refused to comment.”

According to Mr. Opoku, since The Fourth Estate and the Media Foundation for West Africa began what he called a “diabolic agenda” against KGL, he has consistently countered their claims with “facts and data.”

“There will be no insults or lies, just intellectual debate based on facts and data,” he stated, insisting that KGL has proven itself to be a responsible corporate entity.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to defending local businesses: “In this enterprise, we reject jandam journalism and remain resolute in the defense of indigenous businesses, including KGL.”

*From Fat Lies To Empty Lies: The new case of Fourth Estate against Razak Kojo Opoku*

First and foremost, can Fourth Estate produce a letter indicating that I am a paid Consultant to KGL for the purpose of integrity and honesty?

I still insist that, NLA’s letter was written on 7th October 2025, but the leadership of KGL received the letter on 13th October 2025 (attached to the Article is the available evidence).

Again, I still insist that, Mr. Alex Dadey never asked NLA to defer its request to 2026 (attached to the Article is the available evidence).

We perfectly understand that when an argument is lost, personal attack becomes the norm, hence the current stance by Fourth Estate.

Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah should accept that they were completely misled in their fishing expedition work against the NLA-KGL deal instead of trying to save face by resorting to fabrication of facts.

Since Fourth Estate is NOT a Court or State Investigative body, no one is obliged under any Oath to offer vital information or trade information or economic data to/with them.

I will advise the media outlet to get the right information from their sources at NLA, or possibly contact their alleged ally, Albert, who is the President of the Ghana Journalists Association for help.

What even makes Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah think that, the letters in their possession are genuine and authentic?

Fourth Estate lied about NLA giving away a GHS 3 billion prime business to KGL. When the facts were made available, they refused to comment on it.

They also lied about NLA paying GHS 37 million to the State as Profit in 2018. When they were proven wrong with data, they stopped pushing that assertion.

Since Fourth Estate and Media Foundation for West Africa started this diabolic agenda against KGL, I have consistently proven them wrong with Fact and Data, and I shall continue to do so until they come to understand the lottery industry.

There will be no insults or lies, just intellectual debate based on Facts and Data.

I just want Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah to understand that, they can never win this argument because KGL has proven to be a responsible corporate entity.

In this enterprise, we reject jandam journalism and remain resolute in the defense of indigenous businesses including KGL.

Issued by: Razak Kojo Opoku

Former PR Manager of NLA