Razak Kojo Opoku Challenges Musa Polls

According to Musa Polls :
Bawumia – 52%
Ken – 17%
Bryan – 3%
Adutwum – 1%
Kwabena – 0%
Boakye – 0%
Nimo – 0%
Undecided – 10.7
Not Disclosed – 9%
Total Score – 92.7%
What is the status of the remaining 7.3% (100-92.7%)?
Hypothetically, even if we score Kwabena 1%, Boakye 1%, and Nimo 1%, the Total Score would be 95.7% out of 100%. Where is the remaining 4.3%(100-95.7%)?
We need some further explanation from Musa because the DATA Analysis seems to lack credibility & integrity considering the fact that the survey has a confidence level of 99% and a margin of error of ±2.44.
*Source: Razak Kojo Opoku(UP Tradition Institute)*