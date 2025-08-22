Razak Kojo Opoku Challenges Musa Polls

According to Musa Polls :

Bawumia – 52%

Ken – 17%

Bryan – 3%

Adutwum – 1%

Kwabena – 0%

Boakye – 0%

Nimo – 0%

Undecided – 10.7

Not Disclosed – 9%

Total Score – 92.7%

What is the status of the remaining 7.3% (100-92.7%)?

Hypothetically, even if we score Kwabena 1%, Boakye 1%, and Nimo 1%, the Total Score would be 95.7% out of 100%. Where is the remaining 4.3%(100-95.7%)?

We need some further explanation from Musa because the DATA Analysis seems to lack credibility & integrity considering the fact that the survey has a confidence level of 99% and a margin of error of ±2.44.

*Source: Razak Kojo Opoku(UP Tradition Institute)*