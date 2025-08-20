Razak Foundation & Ga-South Stakeholders Launch Scholarship for 40 Bright Minds

Ga-South Municipality, 18th August — Forty (40) academically gifted but financially constrained students from the Ga-South Municipality are set to pursue healthcare careers after receiving a transformative GH₵80,000 scholarship package. The initiative, funded by the DR GEOFFREY A. RAZAK Foundation in partnership with key stakeholders of the Ga-South Municipal Assembly, aims to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity.

The beneficiaries will have their full tuition

fees covered. The GH₵80,000 fund (averaging GH₵2,000 per student) ensures recipients can focus entirely on their studies without financial burden. The selection process prioritized academic excellence and financial need, with the Municipal Education Directorate actively identifying deserving candidates.

Dr. Geoffrey A.R. Razak, Founder and Director of the Foundation, detailed the program during the award ceremony, emphasizing a philosophy of “caring is sharing.” “Looking at our backgrounds, where we are coming from, it is by grace that we are where we are today,” Dr. Razak stated. “We know destinies can change without requisite support. So, we ask: who are the brilliant but needy out there? What support, in our own small way, can we give them to become responsible personnel in the future?”

Strategic Focus on Employability and Community Impact

Dr. Razak explained the deliberate focus on Medical Laboratory and Pharmacy fields, citing critical national needs identified by the Foundation’s research. “Medical laboratory assistants or technicians, and pharmacy assistants are needed in the country,” he said. The goal is to ensure graduates find employment swiftly, reducing pressure on government jobs and fostering entrepreneurship. “These programs go beyond just government employment. Graduates can become entrepreneurs, set up their own labs, pharmacies, or drug stores, creating diversity,” Dr. Razak added. The Foundation has secured a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with an educational institution to guarantee continuous support. “This is not a one-time payment,”

Dr. Razak assured. “So long as the students are enrolled on our scholarship, we will pay their tuition fees.”

Building Credibility for National Expansion & Immediate Impact

Acknowledging questions about supporting other sectors, Dr. Razak stressed the importance of starting strategically to build credibility. “We just have to start from somewhere… our credibility, our integrity, is of importance to us,” he said. The Foundation aims to have “not less than three or four” of its scholars practicing within every district in Ghana within the next five years. “This builds our name,” Dr. Razak explained. “Then we can look at other sectors. We are not derailing or undermining others, but ensuring graduates quickly find work.” Dr. Razak highlighted an immediate community benefit: scholarship recipients will return during their mandatory practical

attachments and clinicals, bolstering local healthcare capacity. “They’ll come back after every semester to support the human capital within the district,” he noted. The Foundation specifically sourced recipients from various communities within Ga South to maximize this local impact.

Community and Official Endorsement

In a joint statement, representatives of the Foundation and the Municipal Assembly emphasized the programme’s alignment with broader efforts to invest in local human capital. “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to empowering brilliant young minds who would otherwise be left behind. Education, especially in critical fields like healthcare, is the bedrock of community development,” the partners noted.

Moses Kabu Kubi Ocansey, Municipal

Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga South, delivered a strong message of solidarity and commendation during the ceremony. Addressing attendees, MCE Ocansey hailed the presentation of scholarships as a “commendable and deeply impactful” milestone. He emphasized that the initiative underscores CAREST College’s commitment to investing in the future of youth within the critical health sector. “Education, particularly in health-related fields, remains one of the strongest pillars of national development,” stated Ocansey. “By supporting students through scholarships, CAREST College is not only easing financial burdens but also empowering the next generation of health professionals to serve with knowledge, compassion, and excellence.” The MCE, speaking on behalf of the Ga South Municipal Assembly, explicitly commended the leadership of CAREST

College and its foundation for their “noble intervention.” He pledged the Assembly’s “continuous collaboration with institutions such as CAREST College to support initiatives that improve Education, Health, and Community Development.”

Mr. Henry Ayeste, Municipal Education Director for Ga-South, addressed beneficiaries, declaring, “This is the moment for our candidates. This is a moment for our students. This is a moment for our children.” He framed the scholarships as a pivotal step enabling recipients to draw nearer to their aspirations. “This opportunity represents a hope,” Ayeste stated. “It is a hope that academic excellence will always be recognized and supported, regardless of students’ financial background.” He stressed the initiative serves as a crucial reminder that talent exists throughout

society and, with adequate support, can flourish. “When we give them the right avenue, our children can display wonders,” Ayeste asserted, directly addressing the beneficiaries. “To our students here who have been offered this opportunity… it’s a golden opportunity that has been offered you.” Leveraging the occasion, the Director shared a personal testament to perseverance, recounting his own challenging educational journey involving school and farm work, a testament to dedication required to succeed against the odds. His message underscored the municipality’s commitment to identifying and nurturing talent.

CAREST College of Health, a respected institution in the Volta Region, welcomed the partnership. “These scholars represent future healthcare leaders. We’re honored to nurture their potential,” a college official

stated. The scholarship handover follows Director Ayeste’s recent appeal for equitable educational support, where he hailed such initiatives as “golden opportunities” that recognize talent “in every corner of society.”

**Key Details:**

– **Recipients:** 40 needy but brilliant Ga-South students.

– **Institution:** CAREST College of Health, Hohoe, Volta Region.

– **Coverage:** Full tuition for health programmes including; Laboratory and Pharmacy fields.

– **Funding:** GH₵80,000 jointly provided by DR GEOFFREY A. RAZAK Foundation & Ga-South Stakeholders.

This initiative marks one of the largest private-community education investments in Ga-South this year, spotlighting healthcare education as a pillar for regional growth. The Ga South initiative is part of a broader national vision for the Foundation, with existing outreach across Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Northern, and Savannah regions. “This has not been the first and shall not be the last,” Dr. Razak declared. “We intend to do this across the country.” Dr. Razak expressed gratitude to the Ga South Municipal Assembly stakeholders for their logistical support, concluding with faith in the initiative’s success. MCE Ocansey offered direct advice to recipients: “Congratulations… this opportunity is both a privilege and a responsibility. Make the most of it. Work hard and let your success become the testimony that will inspire others in your communities and across the country.” He concluded by describing the scholarship scheme as a “laudable initiative” worthy of emulation.

By Kingsley Asiedu