Rate Cuts Alone Won’t Lower Borrowing Costs, Economist Says

Falling interest rates will do little for businesses unless Ghana tackles the high bad loans driving up credit risk, University of Ghana economist Professor Patrick Asuming has warned.

Asuming, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, told the Business and Financial Times (B&FT) that the banking sector’s high non performing loans (NPLs) keep credit risk elevated and slow the pace at which lower policy rates feed through to cheaper loans. The NPL ratio fell to 18.9 percent in December 2025, with bad loans worth more than 21 billion cedis.

“If NPLs are not coming down sufficiently, you shouldn’t expect banks to be reckless,” he said, arguing that lenders cannot be expected to price loans low while default risk stays high.

His comments follow a Bank of Ghana (BoG) directive from August 2025 ordering banks to bring NPL ratios below 15 percent by the end of 2026 and to 10 percent by 2027, with microfinance institutions held to a stricter 5 percent ceiling, or forfeit dividend and bonus payments.

Asuming cautioned that forcing banks to cut the ratios sharply without addressing root causes could disrupt a gradual recovery in the credit market by pushing them to write off unprovisioned loans. He said high NPLs often stem from steep lending rates, dishonest borrowers or a weak economy, and that genuine businesses struggling to repay should do better as conditions improve. Rather than blunt targets, he urged the central bank to press banks toward stronger credit evaluation and targeted reforms, noting that NPLs are already easing.

The remarks land amid business frustration that borrowing costs have not followed the policy rate down. The BoG has cut its benchmark from 28 percent in July 2025 to 14 percent by March, dragging the Ghana Reference Rate (GRR) to 10.5 percent in May, yet average lending rates still hover around 20 percent. Some economists also warn the NPL directive could trigger a credit crunch as banks turn cautious. Asuming proposed a two pronged fix: banks should sharpen credit screening and use credit scoring to weed out borrowers with no intention of repaying, while borrowers stick firmly to their repayment plans.