Rapper DD Osama Arrested in New York

New York drill rapper DD Osama, legally named David DeShaun Reyes, was detained by police officers on unspecified charges, with footage of his arrest circulating widely across social media platforms.

The viral video, which also shows fellow artist Famous Richard in custody, has sparked online speculation about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities have not disclosed details regarding the arrest or the rapper’s current detention status. The lack of official information has led to mixed reactions, with some social media users suggesting the incident could be a publicity stunt for upcoming music releases. DD Osama, 17, gained prominence in the drill rap scene following the death of his older brother, Notti Osama, and is known for tracks such as “Dead Opps” and “40s N 9s.”

The arrest comes amid ongoing debates about the relationship between drill music and real-life violence. Similar cases involving drill artists have previously drawn attention to the genre’s controversial reputation. Social media’s rapid dissemination of the footage highlights how viral moments often blur the line between news and entertainment.

Drill rap, which originated in Chicago and gained traction in New York, has frequently been scrutinized for its lyrical content and alleged ties to street conflicts. The genre’s artists, including the late Pop Smoke and King Von, have faced both legal challenges and mainstream success.